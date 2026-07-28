Vodacom, UJ, AWS aim to grow SA’s AI talent pipeline

Vodacom has partnered with the University of Johannesburg (UJ), in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help address South Africa’s growing demand for job-ready artificial intelligence (AI) and data science skills.

The partnership brings industry, academia and cloud technology together to give students practical exposure to real-world AI challenges.

Delivered with UJ’s School of Consumer Intelligence and Information Systems through its Centre for Applied Data Science, the partnership will support co-designed learning programmes, postgraduate research and industry mentorship. The aim is to build a sustainable pipeline of AI talent equipped to develop practical solutions for business and society.

“This partnership reflects Vodacom’s commitment to building a future-ready AI talent ecosystem,” says Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO. “We are creating a direct pathway from university research to industry impact, where students work on real AI use cases and emerge ready to practise. It is about developing the next generation of AI professionals who can drive our business forward and help shape Africa’s digital future.”

Professor Tankiso Moloi, executive dean, college of business and economics at UJ, comments: “For UJ, the value of university-industry partnerships lies in what they make possible over time: deeper research capacity, stronger talent development and an ecosystem that connects African expertise with African opportunities. This collaboration creates a foundation for sustained capability-building and demonstrates how strategic partnerships can strengthen AI expertise at both national and continental level.”

The partnership is already focused on high-impact areas. UJ Master’s students within the Centre for Applied Data Science are working on Vodacom-aligned research into autonomous AI systems that can help detect, analyse and respond to cyber threats across telecommunications networks.

Further research is exploring blockchain-based approaches to strengthen digital identity management and help prevent identity theft. These focus areas reflect the partnership’s ambition to tackle practical digital challenges while developing scarce AI skills.

AWS plays a key role in enabling the collaboration by providing students and researchers with access to cloud, data and AI technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick and Amazon Kiro. Through access to advanced tools, platforms, and computing resources, students can experiment, build, and test AI solutions in real-world environments, accelerating innovation and enhancing the practical impact of their work.

“At AWS, we believe access to technology is key to unlocking innovation. Through this collaboration, students and researchers will have access to world-class cloud and AI capabilities, empowering them to turn research into practical solutions that can drive meaningful impact across Africa,” says Prabashni Naidoo, AWS telco lead: Africa.