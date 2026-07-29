Beware scammers posing as telecoms operators

As the demand for communications and mobile Internet services rises sharply during the northern hemisphere tourist season, Kaspersky’s security experts have uncovered scams that target anyone purchasing mobile connections or SIM cards worldwide.

Fraudsters create counterfeit websites that look like the portals of major regional and international telecom providers to trick users into revealing their phone numbers, personal details, or banking information.

In the first case uncovered, scammers exploit the brand name of an international telecommunications company operating services in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Fake authentication pages encourage users to put in their phone number and credentials. While the first page shows the different design, the second scam site closely mimics the original log-in page, making it hard for users to tell the difference and spot a fake. Entering authentication or payment data on fraudulent websites may result in money or data loss and become a reason for more frequent spam and fraudulent calls.

Another example is a scam page which poses as another international communications company working in North Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In this scheme, scammers encourage users to top up their mobile data/Internet plans by entering their personal information and bank cards details.

Kaspersky experts have also identified a scam when cybercriminals suggest users enter their personal data to check and pay a bill inquiry. Such scam schemes are usually aimed at gaining victims’ personal data for further fraud or account hacking and stealing money.

“Because of the active use of AI, scammers can now create fake pages with ever increasing accuracy and speed, targeting the most popular user interest areas,” says Tatyana Kulikova, cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky. “We constantly see scams revolving around sports events, music concerts, seasonal sales, and holidays. Unfortunately, the telecoms industry is no exception. To keep your data and money safe, be vigilant when purchasing mobile or Internet plans online.

“Using an eSIM – purchased through an official app – is one way to avoid fake telecom sites as it eliminates the need to enter personal details on questionable Web pages,” she adds. “If you’re unsure about a site’s legitimacy, search for the brand name directly in a search engine and enable a security solution that blocks phishing links for you.”

Kaspersky shares some tips on how to purchase mobile and Internet data plans more securely: