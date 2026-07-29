Global IT spend on track to hit $6,37trn

Worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $6,37-trillion in 2026, up 14,2% from 2025, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

“Data centre systems and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) are the top growth segments, reflecting accelerating investment in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and intelligent applications,” says John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Building the compute capacity required for AI is the largest infrastructure project ever attempted by humanity. Driven by the expansion of AI workloads and demand for high-performance computing, hyperscalers and enterprises are rapidly scaling next-generation data centre capacity.”

These trends underscore that AI infrastructure, AI-enabled cloud platforms and advanced software ecosystems will remain the most attractive segments for capitalizing on the strong expansion in global IT spending.

Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Billions of US Dollars)

2025 Spending 2025 Growth (%) 2026 Spending 2026 Growth (%) Data Centre Systems 506 51.6 822 62.5 Devices 790 9.7 868 9.8 Software 1,271 13.9 1,468 15.5 Services 1,492 3.8 1,570 5.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) 222 25.3 287 29.3 Communications Services 1,296 3.3 1,354 4.4 Overall IT 5,577 10.7 6,369 14.2

Source: Gartner (July 2026)

“Despite the strong growth in spending, this is not a rising tide lifts all boats market trend,” says Lovelock. “Technology budgets are being strained by inflation, supply shortages, rising hardware and memory costs, AI funding initiatives and shifting priorities.”

AI-driven market expansion

In this latest forecast update, total IT spending has been revised upward with stronger growth projections, reflecting increased confidence in overall market expansion.

The revision places greater emphasis on AI-related spending, with incremental growth increasingly concentrated in segments directly benefiting from AI adoption, while traditional segments show comparatively modest changes.

“IT spending growth is being fueled by rising investments in AI infrastructure and software. Organisations are spending more on AI optimised servers, cloud services, and AI-ready software as they expand their AI efforts, while hardware markets continue to adjust to semiconductor and memory supply constraints,” says Lovelock.

“The fastest growth is expected in AI-related infrastructure, cloud services, and software, reflecting the strong focus on building and scaling AI capabilities across the enterprise.”

Gartner’s IT spending forecast methodology relies heavily on rigorous analysis of the sales by over 1 000 vendors across the entire range of IT products and services. Gartner uses primary research techniques, complemented by secondary research sources, to build a comprehensive database of market size data on which to base its forecast.