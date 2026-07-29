Rethinking security for the age of AI

Microsoft has launched Project Perception, a new cybersecurity stack for the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Hayete Gallot, executive vice-president of Microsoft Security, unpacks why this is needed, and how Project Perception aims to deliver.

The physics of cybersecurity are changing

Autonomous systems can now reason, adapt and operate continuously.

At the same time, the cost of offense is falling, while the volume, velocity and complexity of what must be secured continues to grow. Attackers can generate exploits faster, scale campaigns further and operate with unprecedented efficiency.

The approaches built for a world of human actors cannot keep pace with a world of AI, agents and machine-speed attacks.

Security needs a new cyber stack

A new cyber stack must continuously perceive risk across the entire digital estate, reason across vast amounts of context and take action at machine speed.

It must learn and adapt as environments evolve, helping organizations stay ahead of threats. And because security is ultimately a human mission, it must amplify defenders with better insights and more powerful ways to act.

The defining characteristic of the next generation of security systems will not be their ability to generate more alerts. It will be their ability to continuously perceive, reason and act.

That vision led us to build Project Perception

A new agentic security system designed for the realities of AI. It turns signals into real-time protections using AI to defend against AI.

Project Perception brings together signals, context, models and specialized agents into a continuously learning system of defense. It can reason, prioritize and act at machine speed while keeping humans firmly in control and empowering them with powerful new workflows.

Project Perception is based on a simple idea: effective defense requires continuous understanding of how an attacker sees the world, how a defender evaluates risk and how protections are improved over time. To accomplish this, Perception coordinates three classes of specialised agents.

Red team agents identify potential paths to compromise before an attacker can exploit them.

Blue team agents investigate, reason over context and determine what represents meaningful risk.

Green team agents take corrective actions and strengthen defenses across the environment. Working together, these agents form a closed-loop system that continuously discovers, evaluates and improves an organization’s security posture.

A system like Project Perception is only as effective as the visibility it has, the actions it can take, the experience of the teams building it and the models it can use. Microsoft brings together all four.

We see across identities, endpoints, applications, data, clouds and AI systems, providing broad visibility across the digital estate. Equally important, we can help customers take action across those environments.

Combined with decades of security research, threat intelligence and real-world operational experience defending organizations, these capabilities shape how Project Perception reasons, prioritizes and responds.

Security is a 24/7 mission

Organisations need protection that is highly effective, continuously available and affordable at scale.

That requires more than access to the most capable model. It requires applying the right model to the right task. Project Perception adopts a multi-model architecture that combines frontier and specialized cyber models, optimizing for both quality and cost.

As part of this multi-model strategy, we are committed to bringing customers the best models for each security task, including innovating with our own specialized models.

The first scenario is software vulnerability management, bringing MAI-Cyber-1-Flash inside MDASH, our software vulnerability multi-model team of agents. MDASH with MAI-Cyber-1-Flash delivers 96% on CyberGym, an industry leading benchmark, +12 points above Mythos.

And this same configuration delivers almost 50% of cost savings versus the current MDASH configuration in market today.

That’s the power of a well-tuned, multi-model system with access to uniquely rich historical training data. Next, Project Perception will take advantage of MAI-Cyber-1-Flash for many more security workflows, beyond the software vulnerability scenario.

We are bringing this vision to customers around the world through Project Perception, which enters public preview on 3 August.

A cyber stack built for agentic security

Delivering agentic security requires more than adding agents to existing workflows. It requires a new Cyber Stack, designed from the ground up.

The stack begins with signals and sensors that provide awareness across the digital estate. Security context transforms those signals into token-efficient understanding that agents can use.

Models provide intelligence and reasoning. A harness coordinates models and agents across security workflows.

Agents apply that intelligence across security workflows and actuators translate decisions into protection.

Together, these layers create a continuous learning system that can understand risk, adapt to changing conditions and improve security outcomes over time.

While each layer provides important capabilities, the power of Project Perception comes from how they work together.

Security context built for AI

Effective reasoning requires more than raw signals. Agents need context.

Microsoft transforms its breadth of visibility, threat intelligence and security expertise into a security context that connects security data, knowledge and semantics across the digital estate. The result is a continuously updated representation of an organization’s assets, identities, relationships, risks and activities that gives agents a shared, near real-time, understanding of the environment they are helping to defend.

This shared understanding is foundational to how Project Perception operates. Rather than forcing agents to continuously gather, correlate and reconstruct context from raw signals, it provides them with immediate and token-efficient access to the information they need to reason over risk, prioritize actions and make decisions.

By grounding every interaction in this rich security context, Project Perception improves the accuracy and consistency of reasoning while reducing the time, compute and cost required to operate at scale.

A multi-model architecture built for security

No single model will be optimal for every security task. Effective cyber defense requires applying the right model to the right problem at the right time.

For Project Perception, the right model is determined by the combination of quality, reliability, latency and cost. Rather than relying on a single model, Project Perception adopts a multi-model architecture that continuously selects the capabilities best suited to the task, optimising for both effectiveness and economics.

Because security is an always-on mission, sustainable economics are essential to operating protection at scale.

This approach is shaped by ongoing research, benchmarking and evaluation across frontier and specialised models.

Our security researchers continuously assess models against real-world security workflows, enabling us to match each task with the model that delivers the best outcome. This allows customers to benefit from advances in AI without being tied to any single model.

Actuators — insights to actions

Security teams do not need more information. They need better outcomes.

That is why actuators are a critical part of the Cyber Stack. Project Perception is deeply integrated across Microsoft Security products, enabling agents to connect insights to actions.

Organisations can continuously reduce risk rather than simply identify it, helping defenders strengthen security while remaining in control.

Built with safety first

Underpinning every layer of the Cyber Stack is a foundation of trust.

Project Perception is built in alignment with Microsoft’s Responsible AI principles and inherits the security, compliance, governance and operational controls our customers already rely on.

This ensures these capabilities are delivered with the same rigor, accountability and enterprise readiness that customers expect.

The future of security

Security has always been a race between attackers and defenders. AI changes the speed, scale and economics of that race. Defenders need systems that can continuously perceive, reason and act alongside them.

Project Perception is how we begin to build that future.