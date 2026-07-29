SA entrepreneurs invited to step on to the national stage

The search has officially begun for South Africa’s most inspiring entrepreneurs as entries open for the 18th South African Small Business Awards.

Whether a business has achieved exceptional growth, overcome significant challenges, introduced an innovative product or service, expanded into new markets or made a meaningful impact within its industry or community, this is an opportunity to be recognised for its achievement.

Participants have the opportunity to:

Gain national recognition and credibility.

Position their business among South Africa’s leading SMEs.

Build greater trust with customers, investors, partners and suppliers.

Increase visibility and unlock new business opportunities.

Strengthen their reputation when seeking funding, investment and strategic partnerships.

Celebrate the resilience, innovation and determination behind their entrepreneurial journey.

Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of NSBC Africa, believes every successful entrepreneur deserves the opportunity to be recognised.

“Every successful business begins with a dream, grows through determination and earns recognition through excellence. The South African Small Business Awards celebrate the entrepreneurs who refuse to give up, continue creating opportunities and help build a stronger South Africa. If you’ve built a business you’re proud of, now is the time to step onto the national stage and let South Africa celebrate your success.”