Taxpayers urged to be alert to fraud

Tax season is an important period for South Africans to meet their tax obligations, but it is also one of the busiest times of the year for fraudsters seeking to exploit unsuspecting taxpayers.

As SARS continues to simplify filing through digital services and pre-assessments, cybercriminals are using increasingly convincing scams that closely resemble legitimate SARS communication. The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) is urging taxpayers to remain vigilant and verify every request before sharing personal information or making payments.

“Tax season consistently attracts fraudsters looking to exploit taxpayers,” says SAFPS CEO, Manie van Schalkwyk. “Scammers are constantly adapting their methods, making it essential for consumers to understand the latest tactics and remain alert throughout the filing process.”

Phishing emails and SMSs

Fraudsters commonly impersonate SARS officials to manipulate taxpayers into disclosing sensitive information or making payments under false pretences. They rely on urgency, fear and the appearance of legitimacy to pressure victims into acting without verifying the request.

One of the most common scams involves fraudulent emails or SMSs that appear to come from SARS. These messages often contain links directing taxpayers to fake websites designed to steal login credentials, banking details and other personal information.

Van Schalkwyk says criminals have become increasingly sophisticated, often making only subtle changes to email addresses or website links that are difficult to detect at first glance.

These messages may ask taxpayers to verify banking details, confirm personal information or update their eFiling profile. Clicking the embedded links can expose confidential information or compromise devices with malicious software.

“Always inspect the sender’s email address carefully,” says Van Schalkwyk. “Official SARS correspondence comes from an **@sars.gov.za domain. If the address differs, treat it as suspicious and avoid clicking any links.”

Fake refund notifications

Another common tactic is communication claiming that a taxpayer is due a refund. These emails or SMSs encourage recipients to click on a link to confirm banking details or complete a verification process before the refund can be released.

The promise of an unexpected payment often creates excitement, making taxpayers less likely to question the authenticity of the communication. SARS advises taxpayers to verify any refund notifications through their official eFiling profile or SARS’ authorised channels rather than following links contained in unsolicited messages.

Outstanding settlement notifications

Fraudsters also distribute emails claiming that taxpayers have outstanding tax liabilities requiring immediate settlement. These messages typically warn of penalties, legal action or account restrictions if payment is not made urgently.

Similarly, fake settlement notifications often include banking details controlled by criminals or direct recipients to fraudulent payment portals. Taxpayers should remember that SARS is a pre-approved beneficiary with South African banks and does not request payments into unfamiliar accounts supplied through unsolicited correspondence.

Impersonation scams

Criminals are increasingly contacting taxpayers directly by phone, email or messaging platforms while pretending to represent SARS.

These scammers claim there is a problem with a tax return, refund or tax status and offer to assist in resolving the matter. During the conversation, they attempt to obtain identity numbers, tax reference numbers, banking details or one-time passwords.

“SARS representatives will never request sensitive personal information or banking credentials in this manner,” Van Schalkwyk emphasises.

eFiling profile hijacking

Another growing concern involves criminals taking control of legitimate SARS eFiling profiles.

Fraudsters use stolen personal information to change banking details linked to taxpayer accounts, allowing legitimate refunds to be redirected into fraudulent bank accounts opened using stolen identities.

Victims often only become aware of the fraud after discovering that their refund has already been paid into an unfamiliar account. This emerging trend highlights the importance of protecting personal information and regularly monitoring eFiling profiles for unauthorised changes.

Protecting yourself

According to the SAFPS, awareness remains the strongest defence against tax-related fraud.

Taxpayers should never share their eFiling usernames or passwords and should avoid disclosing banking information, PINs or card details in response to emails, SMSs or phone calls.

All tax-related payments should be made through official SARS platforms or verified banking channels. Consumers should avoid clicking on links received via email, SMS or WhatsApp and instead access SARS services directly through the official website. If there is any uncertainty, taxpayers should contact SARS using verified contact details.

Strong passwords, multi-factor authentication and avoiding public Wi-Fi when accessing sensitive financial information can further reduce exposure to cybercrime.

Van Schalkwyk also urges taxpayers to remain cautious whenever communications create a sense of urgency or attempt to intimidate them into making immediate decisions.

Report suspected fraud immediately

Anyone who believes their tax profile or refund may have been compromised should immediately contact their bank, notify SARS and report the incident to the South African Police Service.

Incidents can also be reported to the SAFPS through Yima at www.yima.org.za, helping identify emerging fraud trends. Yima provides information on current scam tactics, allows users to scan website links for potential risks, and provides access to a dedicated scams hotline, enabling consumers to report incidents quickly.

In addition, the SAFPS offers Protective Registration to help guard against identity theft and provides fraud victim listings on its database to support affected individuals. These services are available at no cost.

“Fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics, but consumers can significantly reduce their risk by staying informed, verifying every communication and making use of trusted reporting platforms,” concludes Van Schalkwyk.