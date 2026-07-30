Falling launch costs set to boost VLEO satellite market

Global investment in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellites will reach nearly $10-billion by 2031 – up from $5,2-billion in 2026 – according to a new study from Juniper Research.

This growth of almost 100% will be driven by:

Expanding commercial interest in launching next-generation VLEO satellite constellations.

Increasing demand for low-latency connectivity and high-resolution Earth observation.

Advances in propulsion, onboard computing, and materials that improve the commercial viability of VLEO missions.

The research found that these three factors are driving down average launch costs and reshaping the commercial outlook for VLEO satellites. As governments and companies increasingly invest in next-generation satellite capabilities, VLEO will become one of the fastest-growing segments within the global space economy.

Earth observation to fuel VLEO market growth

The report identified Earth observation as the primary driver of VLEO satellite investment throughout the forecast period. Operating below 450km enables satellites to capture higher-resolution imagery and deliver lower latency than conventional low Earth orbit systems. By operating closer to Earth, VLEO satellites can achieve comparable imaging performance using smaller, lower-cost payloads, improving mission economics and making Earth observation applications commercially viable across different use cases.

However, the research found that sustained commercial success depends on overcoming increased atmospheric drag in lower orbits, which shortens satellite lifespans. VLEO vendors must solve this challenge by using advanced materials and developing more-effective propulsion systems. The VLEO vendors that solve these challenges first will gain a significant advantage, making now the right time to invest.