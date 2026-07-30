SA’s first integrated cryptocurrency vehicle purchase completed

Hyperclear Ventures’ fintech subsidiary, 6DOT50, has successfully enabled its first integrated cryptocurrency vehicle purchase through Mercedes-Benz Constantiaberg, part of the Super Group Dealerships network in South Africa.

The transaction marks the launch of a cryptocurrency payment solution for motor dealerships that enables customers to purchase new and pre-owned vehicles using cryptocurrency through the 6DOT50 platform.

Beyond vehicle purchases, customers can also use the solution to pay for a range of value-added products and dealership services, including extended warranties, maintenance and service plans, parts purchases and other related offerings available through participating Super Group Dealerships.

Through the integration between 6DOT50 and the Seriti Solutions automotive finance technology platform, Super Group Dealerships can now accept payments funded through any of eight supported cryptocurrencies. Customers can top up their 6DOT50 account using cryptocurrency and complete payment directly with the dealership through an integrated and compliant settlement process.

Representing 35 automotive brands across Gauteng, North West Province, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape, Super Group Dealerships has now activated 69 dealerships to support the innovative alternative payment capability. The integrated solution not only simplifies the customer’s crypto payment experience, but also enables seamless dealership settlement, reconciliation and reporting through the Seriti platform integration.

“We are delighted to now activate our full dealership footprint and offer our customers another way to pay,” says Jackie Steyn, finance and insurance executive at Super Group Dealerships. “We are very excited to see the integration and seamless payment solution offered by 6DOT50 come to life with our first sale. Not only was the process easy for our customer, but the integrated payment capability enables seamless deal settlement and reporting.

“This solution also gives customers greater flexibility, allowing them to use cryptocurrency not only for vehicle purchases, but also for value-added products and selected dealership services.”

Matthew Mead, CEO of Hyperclear Global Investments, adds: “This transaction demonstrates how digital assets can be integrated into mainstream commerce through simple, secure and fully integrated payment experiences.

“6DOT50’s activation of the Super Group Dealership network reflects the broader strategy across our portfolio: building practical, real-world infrastructure that brings emerging technology into everyday commerce. This is a significant step forward for cryptocurrency-enabled vehicle purchases globally, and a strong proof point for what our companies are building across the continent.”