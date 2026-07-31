AI-generated inferences will take biggest privacy toll

By 2029, most privacy incidents will result not from the direct exposure of personally identifiable information (PII), but from AI-generated inferences about individuals, according to Gartner.

“There is a fundamental shift underway from data exposure to insight exposure,” says Bart Willemsen, vice-president analyst at Gartner. “Organizations have historically focused on protecting raw personal data, but AI can now reconstruct deeply personal insights without ever breaching traditional data controls.

“Privacy risks are increasingly emerging from what AI algorithms infer about individuals rather than what data is directly exposed.”

As organisations reduce the amount of personal data they store due to regulatory and cost pressures, threat actors’ access to AI now lets them perform inference-based attacks. Advances in GenAI and machine learning (ML) are enabling the extraction of sensitive attributes, such as health conditions or behavioral patterns, from seemingly innocuous, anonymised or aggregated data.

“Organisations that continue to treat privacy solely as a data protection challenge will be increasingly vulnerable to privacy incidents driven by AI-generated inferences.” – Bart Willemsen, VP Analyst at Gartner

Inference-based risks reshape privacy strategies

“Inference attacks are particularly dangerous because they often evade conventional detection mechanisms,” says Willemsen. “Individuals can be exposed through AI-generated conclusions rather than leaked records, creating privacy risks that undermine data integrity and are difficult to detect, explain and mitigate.”

This shift is forcing organisations to rethink privacy strategies. Beyond protecting personal data, security leaders must govern how AI systems generate, use and act on insights about individuals.

Gartner expects spending on data integrity protections to reach parity with data confidentiality investments by 2028 as organizations respond to the risks of inaccurate, biased, or unauthorized AI-generated profiles.

“Organisations that continue to treat privacy solely as a data protection challenge will be increasingly vulnerable to privacy incidents driven by AI-generated inferences,” says Willemsen. “The next frontier of privacy risk lies in how AI interprets data, not simply how organizations store it.”

Preparing privacy programs for inference-based risks

To address emerging inference-based privacy risks, Gartner recommends that CISOs and privacy leaders: