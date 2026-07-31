Building an operating model for partner-led growth

Partner-led growth can quickly extend your market reach. It can also leave you forecasting demand without full visibility of the customer pipeline, serving customers through partners while bearing the consequences of delivery failures, service problems and reputational damage beyond your direct control.

That’s increasingly how the technology market operates. Partners will account for 66,7% of worldwide addressable IT spending in 2026, rising to 72,2% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The average IT buyer also works with 6,3 trusted partners.

The business case is compelling, but it brings a different operational challenge. Forecasting, stock planning, technical support and customer accountability must now be managed across a partner network rather than within a single sales and delivery structure.

“We’ve had to adapt,” says Andre Hagen, operations executive at Ricoh South Africa. “Business partners move much faster than we would have moved in the past.”

The strategy will only succeed if you redesign operations around the partner network.

Demand visibility moves beyond the business

In a direct model, your teams have clear visibility of the pipeline and expected orders. In a partner-led model, partners often identify new deals, tenders, expansions and renewals first. You still have to plan stock, technical support and delivery, but now depend on partners for the information needed to do so.

Historical sales data shows what has already happened. It does not give you a clear view of current demand. Research into data-led forecasting shows that up-to-date information can help businesses respond earlier to changes in demand.

Forecasting should therefore be done with partners, using realistic probabilities, clear timelines and a consistent way of assessing opportunities. This gives your operations teams greater confidence when planning stock, support and delivery.

The business serves two customers

In a partner-led model, you work through the partner, but the end customer still judges the outcome.

“The end customer remains the priority, but the partner is now our direct customer,” says Hagen. “We have to serve both.”

Partners need stock visibility, technical support and reliable delivery. End customers expect the solution to work. You and your partners must agree on ownership, escalation and customer communication.

Allocate expertise across the channel

A partner-led model requires a clear division of skills between your business and its partners. Partners need enough technical and operational expertise to manage day-to-day delivery, while you retain specialist capabilities that are difficult to reproduce across the channel.

“You cannot retain all the expertise here,” says Hagen. “Some of it needs to live in the channel, while specialist teams remain within the supplier to support partners and their technical teams.”

Keep too much expertise centrally and partners cannot operate independently. Move too much out and scarce skills become fragmented and harder to maintain.

Data must move across company boundaries

Customer records, pipeline data and stock information often sit in separate systems, with spreadsheets, emails and calls filling the gaps. This slows decisions and increases the risk of outdated information.

Connecting partner-management platforms with CRM, ERP, inventory, and service systems provides both sides with a consistent view and enables automation.

AI can improve forecasting and replenishment, but only when the underlying data is reliable. With integrated systems and clear processes, better forecasting and inventory optimisation can reduce inventory levels by 20% to 30%.

“AI needs to make sense, and you need to review it,” says Hagen. “Once you have the data and you can interpret the data, that’s one of the key things.”

Supply-chain planning must include the partner network

Partner forecasts need to be matched against stock levels, incoming shipments, supplier capacity and transport conditions. Large orders must be identified early enough for your procurement and logistics teams to prepare.

“You need a dedicated team that works on order fulfilment and checks stock daily,” says Hagen. “That team works with business partners to understand forecasts and large tender opportunities.”

A 2026 survey of 462 senior supply-chain executives found that 73% planned to transform their operating models within one to three years to improve agility and resilience.

No operating model can prevent disruption, but better stock planning, alternative routes and closer management of logistics providers give you more time to respond. Partners also need timely updates to manage customer expectations when delays occur.

Measure the full value of the partnership

Revenue alone does not show whether a partnership is working.

A partner may generate strong sales while submitting weak forecasts or creating repeated service problems. Another may support renewals, provide technical expertise or strengthen a customer relationship without closing the final transaction.

Your assessment should include forecast accuracy, delivery performance, customer satisfaction, renewals and issue resolution. Incentives should recognise the work required to build and retain an account rather than reward only the final sale.

The internal mindset has to change

Employees who have spent years owning customer accounts and technical decisions must now enable partners to take on more of that work. In some cases, those partners were once seen as competitors.

“How people have done their jobs in the past is not necessarily how they do them now,” says Hagen. “You need to reset roles and decision rights, while internal measures should reward partner success rather than direct control. Sales, operations, finance and IT must all work to the same model.”

Treat the ecosystem as a business function

This level of coordination needs clear ownership and governance at enterprise level. Research among 501 executives and directors supports a properly funded partner ecosystem function rather than treating it as an extension of sales.

The same research links successful ecosystems to 16,2% incremental revenue growth and a 14,6% reduction in costs. Those gains depend on clear decision rights, shared data, defined service responsibilities and the right division of skills between supplier and partner.

“Before you expand the network, test whether your business can support it,” Hagen says. “Can your teams see enough of the pipeline to plan properly? Is accountability clear when delivery fails? Do your partners have the information and expertise they need? If not, adding more partners will add complexity before it adds value.”