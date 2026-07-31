How criminals turn ordinary people into money mules

As digital banking grows, so too do the tactics used by criminals.

One of the fastest-growing threats is the use of money mule accounts, where ordinary people are recruited to move illicit funds, sometimes without realising they’re participating in a crime.

Bonolo Seboloai, head of fraud at GoTyme Bank, unpacks how this happens.

While fraudsters are often imagined as sophisticated hackers, many rely on everyday people to help move and hide stolen money. Criminal networks often rely on ordinary people to move stolen money, sometimes without them even realising it.

Whether you’re looking for extra income, applying for jobs online or trying to help someone you’ve met on social media, understanding how money mule scams work can help protect both your finances and your future.

What is a money mule?

A money mule is someone who allows their bank account to receive or transfer money that comes from illegal activity. Criminals use these accounts to hide the source of stolen funds and make transactions harder to trace.

Some people knowingly participate, but many believe they’re carrying out legitimate work, helping someone in need or earning money by simply moving funds between accounts. Regardless of intent, the consequences can be serious.

How people are recruited

Today’s scams are often designed to look legitimate. Common tactics include:

“Easy money” job offers that pay you to move funds

Professional-looking employment opportunities with contracts and supporting documents

Requests framed as favours, such as someone claiming their account is unavailable

Targeting people under financial pressure or looking for work

These schemes are designed to look ordinary, which is exactly what makes them so effective.

Warning signs

Be cautious if you are:

Asked to use your account for someone else’s transactions

Offered money simply to move funds

Asked to share account access or open an account for someone else

Promised quick earnings for little effort

Pressured to act urgently or keep things secret

A safe rule: never let anyone use your bank account to receive, move or withdraw money.

Why it matters

Money mule schemes can seem harmless, but the risks are significant. Your account could be used to move stolen money, you could lose access to banking services, and you may become part of a criminal investigation, even if you didn’t fully understand what was happening.

It’s important to remember that the money being moved often belongs to real victims of crime. Funds moved through a mule account can come from a range of crimes, from financial scams like phishing and identity theft to drug or human trafficking, robbery or other organised crimes. By allowing your account to be used, you will unknowingly be helping criminals profit from someone else’s loss.

What to do

If you’re approached:

Decline immediately

Never share your account details or access

End the conversation

Contact your bank through official channels

If you’ve already become involved:

Stop all activity on the account

Contact your bank as soon as possible

Be honest about what happened

Follow your bank’s guidance

The sooner you act, the sooner your bank can investigate and help limit further harm.

Stay alert

Money mule schemes rarely begin with sophisticated cyberattacks. More often, they start with a message, a job offer or a request that seems harmless.

If someone asks you to use your bank account for transactions that don’t feel right, trust your instincts. No legitimate opportunity should require you to risk your finances, your reputation or your future.