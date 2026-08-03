Air cargo demand strengthens in June

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest analysis of the state of the air cargo industry, based on capacity and traffic data collected by region worldwide during June 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, has been released.

Key highlights from the latest report show:

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 8,5% compared to June 2025 (9,6% for international operations).

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 4,4% compared to June 2025 (4,9% for international operations).

“Air cargo demand grew 8,5% year-on-year in June,” says Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. “While North America was the strongest contributor to growth, demand in all regions was in positive territory compared to last year.

“Demand growth outpaced capacity at the global level and in all regions except Latin America and the Caribbean,” Walsh continues. “Demand also grew faster than global trade, supported by high-value technology products, and urgent shipments. While this all gives strong reasons for optimism in the second half of 2026, risks remain – continuing hostilities in the Middle East and a renewed focus on tariffs by the US among them.”

Other key points from the report indicate:

Global trade increased by 5,2% year-on-year.

Jet fuel prices fell by 20% month-on-month in June, but remained 45,8% above year-earlier levels.

Global manufacturing activity eased slightly in June, but remained supportive, while export orders weakened. The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell 0.5 points to 53.0, while the New Export Orders Index remained below the 50-mark for a fourth consecutive month at 49.4. This suggests that air cargo growth was driven by specific trade flows rather than a broad-based increase in global exports.

June regional performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 7,9% year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in June. Capacity increased by 4,3% year-on-year.

North American carriers saw a 13,1% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in June, the strongest performance of all regions. Capacity increased by 6,2% year-on-year.

European carriers saw a 6,9% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in June. Capacity increased by 3,7% year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 5,6% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in June. Capacity increased by 2,5% year-on-year. While the results for the month were in growth territory, they are skewed to the positive as the comparison is to June 2025 which was particularly weak for carriers in the Middle East as a result of disruptions due to military conflict.

Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw a 3,5% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in June, the weakest performance of all regions. Capacity increased by 9,8% year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 4,7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in June. Capacity decreased by -7,1% year-on-year.