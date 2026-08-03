Kaspersky uncovers new Mirage Kitten malware

Kaspersky has discovered a previously undocumented malware set used by Mirage Kitten APT in a targeted campaign aimed at maintaining long-term access to victim networks and stealing sensitive data.

The company’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) has identified victims of this campaign across the Middle East and Africa including organisations in Egypt, small and medium-sized businesses and government entities in Jordan and Tanzania, aviation organisations in Pakistan, telecommunications companies in Ethiopia, and financial-sector entities in Burkina Faso.

The toolset consists of three custom programs.

At its core is NightLedger, a newly discovered Windows backdoor attributed to the group based on code and behavioural similarities to its previously known malware, which gives the attackers remote control over infected machines: they can run commands, explore and transfer files, and capture screenshots.

It is complemented by two covert tunneling tools, ArcBridge and BridgeHead, which effectively turn a compromised computer into a relay node: the attackers run their tools on their own servers, while all the resulting traffic is quietly funneled through the victim’s machine as if it originated from inside the victim’s network. This lets them slip past network defences and preserve long-term access without drawing attention.

The first of these tools was identified in April 2026 in activity targeting victims in the Middle East.

While the initial access vector remains unclear in most cases, Kaspersky GReAT researchers observed BridgeHead being deployed during post-compromise activity in victim environments in Egypt and at an aerospace and aviation organisation in Pakistan.

In those cases, the intrusion activity followed targeted spear-phishing attempts consistent with the group’s known methods. The lures were highly tailored including recruitment-themed messages impersonating trusted brands and hiring platforms, as well as fake videoconferencing pages that redirected victims to malicious archive files hosted on third-party file-sharing services.

“Based on our latest findings, we conclude that Mirage Kitten continues to evolve its malware arsenal in support of targeted cyber espionage operations across the Middle East and Africa,” says Omar Amin, senior security researcher at Kaspersky GReAT. “Another notable aspect of the campaign is the group’s continued reliance on tunneling utilities as part of its operational toolkit: in practice this enables attackers to bypass network controls, maintain covert access to compromised environments, and significantly complicate detection efforts.

“Given the persistence and sophistication of these techniques, organisations and defenders should incorporate these findings into their threat assessments and strengthen their detection and response capabilities accordingly,” Amin adds.