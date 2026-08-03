Logicalis US expands with Loial acquisition

Datatec’s subsidiary Logicalis USA has acquired 100% of the share capital of Loial, a New Mexico-based technology solutions provider with expertise in cybersecurity and managed services.

The acquisition establishes a permanent Logicalis US location in New Mexico and expands its Southwest team.

Loial is an established cybersecurity and Splunk partner with extensive experience helping organisations modernise security operations, improve visibility across complex IT environments and strengthen cyber resilience. The company serves a broad spectrum of industries, including energy, utilities, government and healthcare.

The acquisition of Loial by Logicalis USA became effective on 31 July 2026.

Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec, comments: “We are pleased to welcome the Loial team to the Group. Loial brings deep cybersecurity expertise and long-standing customer relationships across multiple vertical markets, and extends Logicalis USA’s presence into New Mexico, an important market that supports the division’s long-term growth strategy.”