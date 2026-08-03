Sales leaders risk AI agent sprawl

By 2028, AI agents will outnumber sellers by 10 times, yet fewer than 40% of sellers will say AI agents have improved productivity, according to Gartner.

“Sales organisations are moving quickly toward a future where AI agents are embedded across the commercial function, but more agents will not automatically mean more productivity,” says Dan Gottlieb,

Vice-president analyst in the Gartner Sales practice. “Without the right data foundation, workflow integration and seller experience, CSOs risk creating agent sprawl, with more digital activity, but little improvement in seller impact.”

Sales organisations are already trapped in a productivity paradox with increasing investments in talent, tools and processes delivering stubbornly flat returns. A Gartner survey of 210 CSOs and senior sales executives conducted from January through February 2026 found that 60% of CSOs say their revenue number is largely driven by elements outside of their control, underscoring the misalignment many leaders feel between productivity investments and commercial outcomes.

Closing that gap will require CSOs to address the systems that determine whether AI agents can create value in the first place. Gartner predicts that by 2028, CSOs who overhaul data, automation and user experience will be five times more likely to gain ROI from AI than those choosing quick fixes.

“AI agents should not be viewed as a shortcut to sales productivity,” says Gottlieb. “They are only as effective as the systems they operate within. If those systems are fragmented, the agents will scale the fragmentation. If the systems are redesigned around seller judgment and customer value, agents can help create meaningful capacity.”

Avoiding AI agent sprawl

To avoid agent sprawl and turn AI agents into meaningful productivity gains, CSOs should focus on three actions:

Own AI-forward sales infrastructure: Build a centralised context layer that connects enterprise data, systems and seller judgment so AI agents can generate more relevant, enterprise-specific outputs.

Build a centralised context layer that connects enterprise data, systems and seller judgment so AI agents can generate more relevant, enterprise-specific outputs. Orchestrate winning sales behaviours: Use AI to reduce administrative burden, scale top-performer expertise, and provide managers with data-driven insights that improve coaching and decision making.

Use AI to reduce administrative burden, scale top-performer expertise, and provide managers with data-driven insights that improve coaching and decision making. Harvest AI’s impact on sales capacity: Move beyond tracking AI only through time savings and measure how it expands seller capacity, improves effectiveness and supports commercial outcomes.

“Sales leaders should be asking where agents can remove friction, improve decision quality and create capacity, not simply where agents can be deployed,” says Gottlieb. “The organisations that get this right will not just have more AI in the sales function – they will have a better sales system.”