Scientific excellence shines at Regional Science Fair

Scientific excellence was on display at the Eskom Expo Johannesburg Regional Science Fair, where hundreds of young scientists presented innovative research projects that reflected creativity, scientific inquiry and practical solutions to real-world challenges.

Hosted at the University of Witwatersrand’s West Campus on 1 August 2026, the Regional Science Fair featured 289 research projects, including group projects, presented by 387 learners in Grades 4 to 12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2-4.

Participants advanced to the Regional Science Fair after taking part in a range of Eskom Expo activities throughout the year, including workshops and compulsory District Expos, where they received valuable guidance and feedback from judges, mentors and STEMI professionals.

This year’s projects reflected a wide range of scientific interests and community-focused solutions across the 13 Eskom Expo categories. Engineering was the most popular category with 88 entries, followed by Environmental Studies (49), while Biomedical and Medical Sciences and Social Sciences each attracted 27 entries.

Jane Wasonga, Eskom Expo Johannesburg Regional Science Fair director, says: “This year’s theme, ‘Discover’, celebrated curiosity and the courage to explore the unknown. From the very beginning of the Eskom Expo journey, our young scientists demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm, and this was clearly evident at the Regional Science Fair.

“Learners presented stimulating, thought-provoking projects that reflected their focus, determination and passion for discovery, which was the Johannesburg theme for 2026.

“For our participants, Eskom Expo is more than a competition. It is a platform that empowers young scientists to think boldly, question deeply and innovate fearlessly. I salute our participants, teachers, parents, committee members, judges and all our partners for their invaluable contribution to making this year’s Regional Science Fair a success.”

During the awards ceremony, young scientists were recognised for excellence in scientific research and innovation. A total of 85 Gold medals, 90 Silver medals and 120 Bronze medals were awarded. The outstanding young scientists were honoured with prestigious Special Awards sponsored by Eskom. These award recipients, who received smart watches, were as follows:

Award Recipient School Best Female Award Kritha Nair Bryanston High School Best Development Award: Tshephang Mashitisho John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation) Best Energy Award Lilitha Kona Parktown High School for Girls Best Innovation Award Kimaya Chana Wosley Hall Oxford

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation (Acting), says: “Investing in STEM education is an investment in South Africa’s future. Through the Eskom Development Foundation’s continued investment and support in Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we are nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers, researchers and innovators.

“This year’s Regional Science Fairs showcased the remarkable innovation, critical thinking and scientific excellence of our young people, whose research demonstrates the potential to transform bold ideas into practical solutions that address real-world challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future.

“We congratulate every learner who participated and commend their dedication and outstanding achievements.”

Several special awards, sponsored by Reflecta Laboratory Suppliers, were presented in recognition of outstanding research across a range of scientific disciplines.

Isla Weber and Zoe-Jane Stothers from Blairgowrie Primary School received the award for the Best Project in Chemistry and Biochemistry (Primary School), while Azande Quntana from Sacred Heart College received the Best Project in Chemistry and Biochemistry (High School) award.

Lydia Solomon from Solomon Homeschool received the Best Project in Biomedical and Medical Sciences (Primary School) award, and Mahlodi Phasha from Evolve Online School was recognised for the Best Project in Biomedical and Medical Sciences (High School).

Liyanda Mthembu from Mthembu Homeschool received the Best Project in Environmental Studies award.

Several prestigious trophy awards were also presented during the awards ceremony.

Sacred Heart College received the Beacon of Discovery Award for the School with the Highest Number of Entries at the District/School Level and was also recognised as the Best Performing School at the Regional Science Fair.

The Trailblazer Award, recognising the Best Performing Development School from a Quintile 1, 2 or 3 School, was presented to Roseneath Primary School.

The Champion Educator of the Year Award was jointly awarded to Kerisha Kistoo and Zenzile Nguyuza from Sacred Heart College in recognition of their outstanding contribution to developing young scientists, while Yolisa Beauchamp received the Mentor of the Year Award for her exceptional guidance and support of learners throughout their research journey.

Parthy Chetty, executive director of Eskom Expo, comments: “Congratulations to all the young scientists who displayed creativity, curiosity, and rigorous inquiry at the Eskom Expo Regional Science Fair. Your projects inspire hope and demonstrate the power of science to solve challenges.

“Heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers whose time, expertise and dedication make this event possible and develop the next generation of innovators. We also extend deep gratitude to our title sponsor Eskom and other generous sponsors for their vital support of science education.

“Best wishes to the finalists advancing to the International Science Fair, may your passion, perseverance, and discoveries shine on the global stage. Well done and keep exploring.”

Parents and teachers are encouraged to attend a Regional Science Fair in their area with their children and learners to experience firsthand the creativity and innovation of South Africa’s young scientists, and to inspire the next generation of researchers to participate in next year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists. Dates and venues: www.exposcience.co.za.