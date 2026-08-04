Users can use ChatGPT to hail a ride

Bolt is now available through ChatGPT, giving South African users a new way to plan and request rides using natural language.

To access the feature, users must first install the Bolt plugin from the ChatGPT plugin store.

Once installed, customers can interact with Bolt directly inside ChatGPT, where they can receive an upfront fare estimate, compare route options, check their driver’s estimated arrival time and identify the most convenient pickup location, helping reduce waiting times.

When they are ready to travel, the trip details are transferred to the Bolt app, where the booking is completed.

The integration comes as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes an increasingly common way for people to organise their daily lives and travel. According to Accenture’s Consumer Pulse Research 2025, which surveyed more than 18 000 consumers across 14 countries, 80% of travellers globally now use AI tools for travel planning, while more than half are willing to let AI manage their travel arrangements.

“South Africans are increasingly embracing AI to simplify everyday tasks, and mobility should be no different,” says Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa. “Whether you’re planning a night out, heading to the airport or travelling to a meeting, you can now ask ChatGPT for a Bolt ride, compare your options and get a fare estimate in seconds.”

At launch, payments will continue to be processed securely through the Bolt app. Bolt plans to introduce the ability for users to pay for rides directly within ChatGPT in a future update.