Absa uses AI/OCR to transform debt review

Absa has successfully implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) and optical character recognition (OCR) solution within its debt review team, significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of the debt review process for over-indebted South African consumers.

Since implementation in late June, the bank has achieved a 41% increase in document indexing efficiency, enabling a one-day turnaround time for all new documents and emails.

The debt review process has traditionally been document-intensive, requiring information from multiple providers to be captured and processed manually. This created significant operational effort, longer turnaround times and a higher risk of human error.

By implementing AI/OCR gateway, Absa has automated the extraction and capture of information from standard document types. This enables documents to be processed automatically, reducing the need for manual intervention, improving accuracy and accelerating workflow initiation.

The solution has also created a scalable platform for the future processing of more complex document types.

Kendrick Chauke, Absa national manager for debt review, comments: “The introduction of an AI/OCR solution in the debt review team has enabled us to automate manual processes and improve operational efficiency.

“While employees initially had questions about the impact on their roles, these were addressed through effective change management and engagement.

“Rather than replacing roles, this innovation has reduced repetitive tasks and allowed the team to focus on more value-adding activities that require skilled human expertise.”

Robert Benvenuti, Absa CIO: data and applied AI, adds: “These enhanced capabilities mark a significant step forward in Absa’s commitment to using AI technology to improve customer outcomes and drive operational excellence.”