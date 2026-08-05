AI, refresh cycles put new life into network security hardware

Worldwide spending on network security hardware is forecast to exceed $90-billion during 2025 to 2030, according to new report from Dell’Oro Group.

Hardware revenue – comprising physical firewall, SWG appliance, WAF and ADC appliance – is projected to achieve a seven percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2025 to 2030, up from 3,8% during 2020 to 2025.

“AI infrastructure investment and risk-led refresh cycles are restoring momentum to network security hardware as enterprises replace aging systems and add capacity where performance, resilience, and local control remain essential,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“This is not a return to hardware-first architectures, but a more balanced market in which physical appliances, virtual software, and SaaS expand where they provide the strongest operational fit.”

Additional highlights from Network Security July 2026 5-Year Forecast Report, encompassing the years from 2025 to 2030 include: