Human-AI collaboration hiring accelerates as industries redesign work

Workforce strategies are increasingly integrating AI across industries, with a recent analysis of hiring trends from GlobalData revealing that jobs referencing human-AI continued to grow in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026.

This, the research group says, underscores the transformative impact of agentic AI on traditional business models.

Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The focus is not merely about automation, but about creating synergies between human intelligence and AI capabilities with the objective of enhancing productivity, improving decision-making, and driving innovation.”

In the automotive industry, for example, Canadian Tire’s job posting for “Director, Engineering Performance & AI Metrics” points to the establishment of an Agile and AI performance measurement practice. This initiative aims to augment traditional agile metrics with new KPIs that reflect total system health – including human-AI collaboration and automation effectiveness.

Similarly, an “AI Corporate Strategy Director” role by Faraday & Future is leading the transition from human-driven processes to those driven by AI agents, emphasising the integration of AI products into existing tool stacks.

In the financial services industry, Chubb’s “VP, AI Operating Model and Execution” job posting highlights a clear “human-above-the-loop” approach, defining what work is retained by employees versus delegated to AI agents, and building feedback loops, design principles, and responsible AI guardrails into day-to-day execution.

JPMorgan’s “Human-AI Conversational Designer, Vice President” role focuses on designing end-to-end human–AI experiences across client and advisor journeys, including interaction patterns, service flows, wireframes, and prototypes for agentic AI systems.

Manulife’s “Director, Forward Deployed Organization Architect” and State Street’s “Head of process Re-engineering and AI-led operating Model redesign, Managing Director” roles underscore a shift from isolated AI pilots toward enterprise-wide process architectures that specify handoffs, controls, and measurable interaction points between automation/AI agents and human judgment.

In the pharma industry, GSK posted a job for “Product Director, Molecule Design Products” role with focus on human-AI interaction and user experience. This role champions the strategic approach to human-AI collaboration and interaction design for the portfolio, ensuring that agentic systems provide intuitive, powerful, and ethical experiences for scientists. Another role, “Sr. Director, Data & Agentic AI Experience, Orthopedics” at Johnson & Johnson, focuses on establishing and leading the enterprise AI experience marketplace.

Technology and communications companies are hiring dedicated leaders to scale human–AI teaming across product design, engineering, and go-to-market execution.

Salesforce’s “Director, Human‑AI Collaboration” focuses on redesigning roles and workflows to improve usability, trust, and adoption at scale. DocuSign’s “Vice President, Product Design & Research” signals growing investment in agentic interfaces and intelligent workflows built around seamless human‑AI interaction.

Cellebrite’s “R&D Director, GenAI Enablement” highlights the push to embed AI coding agents into CI/CD with clear governance and quality gates. UiPath’s “Senior Director, GTM Strategy & Execution – Agentic Orchestration” underscores the broader shift toward end-to-end process transformation powered by human‑AI‑bot collaboration.

In the medical equipment industry, companies are hiring to embed human-AI collaboration into both operational delivery and patient/clinician experiences. Accendra Health’s “Director, IMS (Infrastructure Managed Services)” focuses on hybrid support models that balance human-assisted service with AI-driven operations and measurable KPIs/SLAs.

Boston Scientific’s “HR Director, AI Organization Transformation” signals workforce redesign, creating AI-era job families and mapping human-AI handoffs while managing change impacts. Thermo Fisher’s “Senior Director, AI Delivery & Operations” highlights AI-enabled operating models aimed at significantly amplifying engineer productivity. Vantive Health’s “Director, Human Factors Engineering” reinforces the need to design safe, intuitive human-AI interactions across therapy journeys.

“The rise of AI-driven job roles across industries highlights a significant shift towards a more collaborative and innovative future,” says Sriprada. “As companies continue to explore the potential of AI, the emphasis will be on creating sustainable and scalable models that enhance human capabilities and drive business success.”