Young scientists take centre stage at Eskom Expo Regional Science Fair

Scientific excellence and young talent took centre stage at the Eskom Expo Northern Gauteng Regional Science Fair, where learners presented an impressive range of research projects across various scientific disciplines, demonstrating creativity, critical thinking and a growing ability to use science and innovation to address real-world challenges.

Held at the Tshwane University of Technology, on 8 August 2026, the Regional Science Fair featured 229 projects, including group projects, presented by 295 learners in Grades 4 to 12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2-4.

Participants advanced to the Regional Science Fair after taking part in a range of Eskom Expo activities throughout the year, including workshops and compulsory District Expos, where they received valuable guidance and feedback from judges, mentors and STEMI professionals.

This year’s projects reflected a wide range of scientific interests and community-focused solutions across the 13 Eskom Expo categories. The most popular category was Engineering, which attracted 70 entries, followed by Environmental Studies with 30 entries, while Social Sciences and Computer Sciences and Software Development attracted 25 entries each.

Eskom Expo’s Gauteng North Regional Science Fair director Gail Ndlovu says this year’s regional event was a celebration of science, innovation and young talent, with the diversity and quality of projects across all 13 categories showcasing the creativity, critical thinking and research capabilities of our young scientists.

“The presence of the Department of Basic Education highlighted the importance of collaboration in creating meaningful opportunities for learners to engage with science, technology and innovation. We are sincerely grateful to our title sponsor, Eskom, as well as Reflecta Laboratory Supplies, the South African National Biodiversity Institute and Tshwane University of Technology for their valuable support and investment in our young scientists.

“A special thank you to the university for hosting the event and providing learners with opportunities to engage with experts and experience exciting science exhibitions beyond their own projects. We also thank our learners, judges, parents, teachers and organising committee for making the event a success. We are incredibly proud of what we achieved together and congratulate every young scientist who participated,” says Ndlovu.

During the awards ceremony, young scientists were recognised for excellence in scientific research and innovation. A total of 41 Gold medals, 58 Silver medals and 84 Bronze medals were awarded. The outstanding young scientists were honoured with prestigious Special Awards sponsored by Eskom. These award recipients, who received smart watches, were as follows:

Award Recipient Best Female Akhona Kama from Gatang Secondary School and Gift Moagi from Thuto Bohlale Secondary (shared) Best Innovation Johandre Lubbe from Magalies Special School Best Energy Project Reinhardt Rossouw from Hoërskool Zwartkop Best Development Project Paseka Tlhako from Lesedi Secondary School

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Expanding equitable access to quality STEM opportunities remains a key priority for the Eskom Development Foundation. Through Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we are empowering learners, particularly those from previously disadvantaged communities, to participate, excel and realise their full potential.

“The diversity and quality of projects showcased at this year’s Regional Science Fairs reflect the exceptional talent that exists across South Africa. We congratulate every participating learner on their achievement and wish those advancing to the next stage every success as they continue their scientific journey and represent their regions with pride.”

Several special awards were also presented during the awards ceremony in recognition of outstanding achievement, including the following:

Reflecta Laboratory Suppliers Awards went to:

Best Project in Chemistry and Biochemistry (Primary School): Lethabo Makgobole (Nantes Primary School) and Amukelani Maluleka (Brooklyn Primary School)

Best Project in Chemistry and Biochemistry (High School): Anjolaoluwa Mustapha (Star College)

Best Project in Biomedical and Medical Sciences (Primary School): Zantus Smit (Laerskool Elarduspark)

Best Project in Biomedical and Medical Sciences (High School): Tesnim Selmi (Prestige College)

Best Project in Environmental Studies (Primary School): Xolani Obilana (Arcadia Primary School)

Best Project in Environmental Studies (High School): Bridget Marivadzi (Magalies Special School)

South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) awarded the best environmental science project according to their standards to Dea Higgins (Grade 10) and George Higgins (Grade 8) from Nebula College.

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Awards went to:

Motivational Award: Charlie Ostler

Best Science TUT Award: Dea Higgins and George Higgins

Motivational Award: Tshiamo Mogatlane

Motivational Award: Sphesihle Vilakazi

Additionally, several trophies and special awards were also presented in recognition of outstanding participation and performance:

Beacon of Discovery Award, School with the Most Entries at District/School Level: Irene Primary School

Trailblazer Award, Best Performing Development School from a Quintile 1, 2 or 3 School: Thuto Bohlale Secondary School

Best Performing School: Laerskool Elarduspark

Best Junior Project: Reinhardt Rossouw, Grade 8 (Hoërskool Zwartkop)

Best Senior Project: Paseka Tlhako, Grade 11 (Lesedi Secondary School)

Parthy Chetty, executive director of Eskom Expo Executive Director: “We extend gratitude to our title sponsor, Eskom, and to all sponsors whose generous support made the regional science fair possible.

“This funding helps grow the official gateway for school‑level innovation, delivered in partnership with the Departments of Basic Education and Science, Technology, and Innovation. The growing number of participating schools and female learners demonstrates the success of this initiative, while judges noted a marked improvement in project quality.

“Thank you to the regional committee and the large number of dedicated volunteers who gave time and expertise to guide learners and judge the projects. Best wishes to finalists heading to the International Science Fair; may their research, confidence, and curiosity shine globally and make their schools and communities proud back home.”

Parents and teachers are encouraged to attend a Regional Science Fair in their area with their children and learners to experience firsthand the creativity and innovation of South Africa’s young scientists, and to inspire the next generation of researchers to participate in next year’s Eskom Expo for Young Scientists. Dates and venues: www.exposcience.co.za.