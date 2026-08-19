How do South Africans spend their commute?

A new study by the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing reveals that, while South Africans travel in different ways, they also spend their commuting time differently.

Drawing on a nationwide survey of 2 198 commuters and 100 in-depth qualitative interviews, the Commuter Report 2026 identifies five primary commuting typologies: the escapist, the recharger, the social connector, the time optimiser and the endurer.

The escapist: Uses media to drown out surrounding traffic and noise. Commuters in this mode turn to music, live radio and podcasts to create a buffer between work and home life. “I get to listen to my music on full volume, and no one can judge me for it.”

The recharger: Treats travel as a quiet, restorative personal ritual. These commuters deliberately choose quiet reflection, prayer or complete silence to process their day before stepping back into home or work life. “It’s quiet time, and I have nothing to do besides sit with my thoughts.”

The social connector: Views travel as a human connection point, taking the journey as an opportunity to converse and bond with fellow passengers. “I love the friendly people you meet in the morning and just having conversations about life and work.”

The time optimiser: Uses transit time to plan, organise, make phone calls or prepare for the day ahead. “I want my commute to be useful.”

The endurer: Often with little agency, this group focuses on ‘just getting though it’. “I’ve stopped fighting the commute. Fighting it just makes you more tired. You accept it and move on.”

“These mindsets aren’t rigid demographic boxes; they are fluid modes,” explains associate professor James Lappeman, co-author of the report. “You might want to be productive on a Monday morning when starting the work week, and an escapist by Friday afternoon when you just want to switch off.”

Rising cost of travel

Behind these daily routines lies economic pressure, which manifests differently across transport modes.

Rising motoring costs are forcing many drivers to change their behaviour. Nearly half (45%) say they have actively tried to reduce their commuting costs over the past year. Almost a third (31%) have restricted their driving because of fuel prices, while 15% have downsized to smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Public transport users have far less flexibility to absorb rising transport costs. More than 40% say they have been forced to reduce how much they travel because of transport costs.

“While private vehicle owners can adjust their habits or downsize to cope with inflation, public transport users have far fewer levers to pull,” explains Paul Egan, managing consultant at the UCT Liberty Institute. “Of course millions of South Africans already suffer from travel poverty – where restricted mobility directly limits access to job opportunities, basic services and personal wellbeing.”

The report found that 59% of private car commuters and 62% of taxi and bus users stated they would switch to train travel if reliable and safe services were available.

It also found that 24% of drivers are open to buying unfamiliar vehicle brands to lower costs.

Only 22% of car owners say their next vehicle could be electric, citing load shedding, high upfront costs and limited charging infrastructure as major barriers.

The desire for personal vehicle ownership remains strong among public transport commuters. Nearly, 70% said they would prefer to commute by car. This desire is driven primarily by safety and control rather than status. “I want to control what time I leave and arrive, and I want to be in control of my own safety,” noted one public transport respondent.

However, car ownership brings its own set of stresses as 14% of drivers report experiencing serious road rage while 33% of drivers and 41% of public transport users report feeling fearful for their personal safety on South African roads.

“Owning a vehicle offers schedule control and independence, but for many drivers, that control comes bundled with anxiety, road stress and safety concerns,” says Lappeman.