Robust growth projected for fraud detection and prevention

The global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to reach $129,4-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 18,1% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The proliferation of smartphones and the continued rollout of high-speed Internet networks has triggered the adoption of mobile banking practices which, while convenient, raise the risk of cyberfraud.

According to a GSMA report, nearly 300-million individuals got connected for the first time to mobile Internet in 2018, thereby taking the total global connected population to over 3,5-billion.

While mobile-based payment applications such as Paytm, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal gained traction in line with the rising number of smartphone users, these applications also emerged as the major targets of fraudsters, thereby prompting banks to offer online banking services and payment services companies to opt for fraud detection and prevention solutions to counter fraudsters’ intrusion threats and save users from monetary losses.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 triggered the adoption of mobile banking services as banking service users prefer to avoid travel and human contact within bank premises.

MX, a digital transformation platform for credit unions, banks, and fintech, revealed new research findings related to consumer spending and mobile banking adoption amid the economic uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. The data, released in April 2020, has revealed a 50% increase in mobile banking engagement to control finances and plan the individual economic future.

While the adoption of mobile banking is rising significantly, mobile banking is also becoming potentially vulnerable to fraudulent activities such as account takeovers, carrier data breaches, call centre fraud, subscription fraud, and phishing, among others driving the demand for fraud detection and prevention solutions over the forecast period.

Additional highlights from the report include: