Ericsson and MTN modernise MoMo platform

Ericsson and MTN Group Fintech have completed the Mobile Money (MoMo) Evolved Migration across key African markets including Eswatini, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Building on these latest deployments, the two companies are advancing similar evolution initiatives in additional markets – starting with an ongoing project in Cameroon, as well as active discussions to bring Benin, the Republic of Congo, and Zambia on to the same transformation path.

Furthermore, selected OpCos are exploring moving to public cloud.

Built on the Ericsson Fintech Platform, these projects will transition MTN MoMo from a legacy virtualised environment to a standardised cloud native architecture. This will improve platform performance and operational efficiency while providing a scalable foundation to support MTN Group’s Ambition 2030 strategy and the expansion of digital financial services across Africa.

As demand for digital financial services continues to grow across Africa, mobile money platforms require resilient, scalable infrastructure that can support increasing transaction volumes while maintaining service availability.

Following the migration to cloud native architecture, MTN experienced reduced CPU processing overhead and database load up to 86%. The deployment establishes a high availability platform that enables MTN MoMo to scale future growth while supporting a consistent experience for consumers, merchants, and ecosystem partners.

The upgraded platform simplifies operations and strengthens performance.

By reducing infrastructure overhead and improving API responsiveness, it enables faster integration for developers, merchants, and ecosystem partners. This establishes the scalable foundation required to expand digital financial services in line with Ambition 2030. To date, the deployment has delivered measurable improvements across migrated markets, including reduced application and database resource utilization and faster API response times up to 80%.

Artemij Demidczyk, acting chief technology and information officer at MTN Group Fintech, says: “The MoMo Evolved Migration advances our vision of building Africa’s leading digital financial platform. Through a cloud-native foundation, we are enhancing performance, strengthening resilience, and accelerating the delivery of innovative digital financial services for consumers, merchants, and partners across our markets.”

Hossam Kandeel, head of Mobile Money and Business Development, Ericsson West and Southern Africa, adds: “Modernising mobile financial services infrastructure is essential to supporting the continued growth of digital financial ecosystems. Through the Ericsson Fintech Platform, we have helped MTN Group Fintech establish a cloud native foundation that improves operational efficiency, strengthens platform performance, and enables the scalability needed to support future innovation and financial inclusion.”