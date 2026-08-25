Sports fans want a streamlined digital experience

New research commissioned by IBM reveals the digital expectations of surveyed sports fans are rising as they navigate more platforms, subscriptions and technology.

According to the latest IBM Sports Intelligence Report, based on responses from more than 20 000 sports fans across 12 countries, 46% of those surveyed say their expectations for digital sports experiences are higher than they were one to two years ago.

That shift is already visible in their viewing habits. Thirty percent (30%) of surveyed fans say they are most likely to use a subscription streaming service to watch live sports, nearly even with the 29% who select linear broadcast.

Respondents who watch sports through digital platforms – such as streaming services — cite convenience (43%) and access to exclusive content (27%) as the top reasons for choosing digital viewing over linear.

AI usage gains momentum, as accuracy shapes the AI-powered sports experience

AI use among all respondents increased from 52% to 69% year over year, while 59% say they trust AI-generated sports content — down from 63% last year.

As AI becomes more widely utilised, the data suggest that familiarity may be a factor in driving trust: surveyed fans who already use AI trust AI-generated sports content nearly three times more than those who do not (74% versus 27%).

According to the research, accuracy matters more to fans than speed: 44% of respondents prioritise highly accurate sports information compared with 23% who prioritize speed, while accuracy is the top driver of trust in AI-powered insights, cited by 45%.

Sports apps emerge as a central hub for fandom

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of surveyed fans report using sports apps. A similar share (74%) say they trust sports apps and digital platforms to provide accurate and reliable information, second only to traditional broadcasters at 79%.

Many are also seeking a more consolidated experience. While 47% of respondents say they would be likely to download and use a centralized sports app, only 29% are willing to subscribe and pay for one.

Premium live viewing and having all content in one place are top potential drivers of paid sports app subscriptions at 61% each, followed closely by exclusive content and an ad-free experience, both at 58%.

Among surveyed sports app users, 40% cite having information in one place as the leading motivator for using sports apps, while 35% use them for real-time updates when unable to watch or listen to an event.

In addition, 30% of these respondents say they use live statistics and analytics more than they did one to two years ago, making it the fastest-growing app feature measured.

Apps also extend beyond information and engagement to transactions. In the past year, 33% of surveyed users bought tickets, 30% ordered food or beverages at a live event, and 29% purchased merchandise through a sports app.

“Sports fans want reliable, connected digital experiences that bring everything together in one place so they don’t need to toggle back and forth between multiple apps,” says Kameryn Stanhouse, vice-president: sports and entertainment partnerships at IBM. “As fans’ digital expectations keep growing, the organisations that earn their trust will be the ones that combine accuracy with streamlined experiences that put the power in fans’ hands.”

Other key findings from the study include:

More platform choices add complexity for fans : 39% of surveyed fans report frustration with managing multiple subscriptions to watch sporting events they care about, rising to 46% among Gen Z respondents.

: 39% of surveyed fans report frustration with managing multiple subscriptions to watch sporting events they care about, rising to 46% among Gen Z respondents. Fans expect their viewing habits to evolve : 75% of respondents believe their sports viewing habits will change in the next two to three years, including 89% of Gen Z and 84% of Millennial fans. More than one-third (36%) of all surveyed fans expect to watch more live broadcast or streaming events.

: 75% of respondents believe their sports viewing habits will change in the next two to three years, including 89% of Gen Z and 84% of Millennial fans. More than one-third (36%) of all surveyed fans expect to watch more live broadcast or streaming events. Sports creators influence fans well beyond the game: Nearly half (49%) of surveyed fans follow sports creators, increasing to about 6 in 10 among Gen Z and Millennial fans. Their reach extends past sports, with 70% of surveyed followers confirming creators shape their opinions or awareness in areas such as fashion, music or technology, including 22% who say creators influence multiple aspects of their lifestyle.

To view the full study, visit: https://newsroom.ibm.com/image/IBM+Sports+Intelligence+Report+August+2026.pdf