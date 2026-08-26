Cybersecurity is becoming a 24/7 visibility challenge

Enterprise security has become significantly more complex than it was even a few years ago, writes Nemanja Krstic, head of operations (AME & EU) at Galix.

Organisations are running a mixture of on-premises systems, multiple cloud environments, remote endpoints and a growing number of third-party integrations. At the same time, threats continue to evolve.

The challenge is no longer simply deploying a firewall or running occasional vulnerability scans. It is about maintaining continuous visibility and managing exposure in a structured way. As this complexity increases, many organisations are turning to Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to help manage security operations and provide essential expertise and capacity.

Visibility is the starting point

One of the biggest challenges organisations face, is knowing exactly what exists in their environment. In many cases, some servers are not on any asset list, software that has been installed without approval, or systems running in a corner of the network that nobody can fully explain. This applies to both hardware and software, across on-premises and cloud environments. When assets are not clearly identified and tracked, they cannot be secured properly, which is where risk is introduced.

Organisations need to understand which vulnerabilities affect those assets and how they relate to critical business systems. Modern approaches such as Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) help organisations move beyond periodic vulnerability scans or isolated audits and focus instead on continuous asset discovery and exposure management.

How this information is consolidated is equally important. Asset inventories, vulnerability data, configuration standards and activity logs should not remain fragmented across multiple disconnected tools. Bringing this data into a central platform, such as a SIEM or XDR, allows organisations to correlate information and gain a consistent view of their security posture. This does not remove complexity, but it makes it visible and therefore more manageable. Without that consolidated view, security teams spend significant time reconciling data rather than addressing risk.

Managing security sprawl

Another issue facing organisations today is that security environments have become increasingly large and disconnected. New technologies are often introduced to fix a specific gap, without fully understanding how they fit into the broader environment. Many enterprises will purchase a new platform to solve one or two issues, even though it has far wider capabilities that remain unused. This is not necessarily because those capabilities lack value, but because the environment was not fully assessed before the purchase was made.

Over time, this results in multiple tools performing overlapping functions, while other gaps remain unaddressed. Organisations need to know what technologies are already in place, what they are capable of, and which gaps genuinely require new investment. In many cases, existing platforms can address additional requirements if they are configured and used properly.

The objective is not simply to reduce the number of tools but to ensure that they work together in a controlled and unified way. Where possible, fragmented capabilities should be consolidated into a central platform or managed through a single operational view. This simplifies oversight and improves reporting by showing how security issues relate to business risk.

Cyber risk is business risk

Security is no longer simply an IT problem because technology underpins modern business operations. If critical systems fail, whether due to cyberattack or another kind of disruption, the impact is both financial and operational. Understanding how cyber risk relates to business risk requires quantifying the consequences of downtime – for example, the financial impact of a production system being down for a day or the regulatory or reputational damage that could follow a breach.

By mapping vulnerabilities and threats to critical business systems, organisations can prioritise remediation based on real-world impact rather than just on technical severity. Preventing every incident is impossible in today’s business environment, which is why resilience is key. The ability to recover and resume operations quickly after an incident has become an important determinant of a successful business.

The practical value of MSSPs

In the face of these challenges, internal teams increasingly struggle to maintain the necessary range of expertise and continuous coverage. MSSPs help address this by providing structured assessments, centralised monitoring and coordinated response capabilities that many organisations cannot sustain on their own. Through Security Operations Centre (SOC) operations, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms and tools such as Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), they consolidate visibility across multiple systems and environments, reducing the need for teams to manually reconcile information from disconnected tools.

Effective MSSPs not only respond to alerts; but they also support proactive activities such as exposure management and threat hunting while also strengthening incident response and recovery processes. MSSPs become an extension of internal teams – the organisation retains responsibility for risk, while the provider contributes additional expertise and operational capacity.

Selecting an MSSP, therefore, requires careful consideration. It should not be treated as a simple procurement exercise or a compliance checkbox. Organisations need to clearly understand their objectives, whether those relate to monitoring, resilience, regulatory requirements or operational maturity. A suitable provider will take time to understand the environment, define clear service levels and integrate with existing processes. Experience, depth of expertise and the ability to provide access to a broader team of specialists are key factors. When aligned properly, an MSSP can strengthen visibility and coordination without removing internal accountability.

Security maturity requires partnership

Enterprise security can no longer be managed through isolated tools or reactive processes. It requires a clear understanding of the environment and how risk within it affects the business. As environments grow more complex, maintaining that level of oversight becomes increasingly difficult for internal teams alone.

MSSPs provide structured monitoring, coordinated response and additional expertise to help organisations maintain visibility and manage risk at scale. As threats continue to evolve and enterprise environments expand, investing in this combination of visibility, coordination and resilience is essential.