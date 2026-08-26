Gen Z knows AI better than other generations — and increasingly treats it as a friend

Gen Z uses artificial intelligence (AI) more actively than other generations. Almost half use AI every day or almost every day, while more than a quarter already interact with it as they would with a friend, according to new research* conducted by Kaspersky’s internal market research center among 7 200 respondents worldwide.

For many zoomers, AI has already become part of their daily routine. Almost half of Gen Z respondents (47%) use AI every day or almost every day, which is the highest share across all the demographic groups. Among them, 56% use it for searching for information, 49% for studying, 47% for generating ideas and 39% for work.

However, Gen Z is not only using AI as a practical tool. More than a quarter of respondents (27%) say they use AI as a friend — a higher proportion than among other generations. This points to an emerging shift in the role of artificial intelligence, from a technology people consult for specific tasks to one they may also turn to for conversation, emotional support or companionship.

The use of AI for personal matters reflects how naturally conversational systems fit into Gen Z’s digital habits. According to the survey, 28% of Gen Z respondents use AI to discuss personal issues they would rather not share with other people. This may make AI feel private and emotionally supportive, but it is not a human friend: its responses can be inaccurate or inappropriate, and users may disclose sensitive information more freely than they would on an ordinary online service.

High reliance does not always mean safe AI use

Despite Gen Z’s high level of online activity and confidence, many respondents underestimate the risks associated with artificial intelligence. Only around half (42%) consistently take protective measures when interacting with AI services. This includes checking information against other reliable sources and avoiding the disclosure of confidential or sensitive data. The remaining users either apply such precautions only occasionally (52%) or do not apply them at all (6%).

This gap is particularly important as AI becomes involved in education, communication and personal decision-making. Incorrect information generated by an AI system may affect academic work or everyday choices, while information shared in a conversation may include personal documents, passwords, financial details, health-related information or private messages. The more personal the interaction becomes, the more important it is for users to remember that information entered into an AI service should automatically be treated as non-confidential.

Safe AI habits should develop alongside AI skills

To use AI more safely, people should verify important information rather than rely on a single generated response. This is especially important for educational, financial, legal, medical or other sensitive topics where an inaccurate answer may have serious consequences.

Users should also avoid sharing passwords, payment details, identity documents, private correspondence and other confidential information with AI services. Before using a new platform, it is important to understand what data it collects and how that information may be processed or stored.

Developing broader cybersecurity skills is equally important. These skills are becoming increasingly relevant as AI tools are integrated into studying, work and everyday communication.

Specifically for Gen Z, Kaspersky has launched an interactive online game, “Case 404”. In this cyber-detective adventure, players dive into fictional cases inspired by real digital threats, learning how to spot scams, phishing attempts and sophisticated fraud attempts. With “Case 404”, Kaspersky isn’t just raising awareness — it’s equipping players with the mindset and skills to stay secure while doing what they love.

“Gen Z understands emerging AI trends better than other generations and is already finding new ways to integrate the technology into studying, communication and everyday life. The fact that some young people now use AI as a friend shows how quickly the relationship between users and technology is changing,” says Vladislav Tushkanov, Group Manager at Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center. “However, an interaction that feels personal should not be mistaken for a private or fully reliable conversation. Young users need to combine their confidence and curiosity with habits such as checking information, protecting personal data and thinking critically about the responses they receive.”

The study was conducted by Kaspersky’s market research center in 2026. 7 200 respondents from 18 countries (Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam) took part in the survey.