How to avoid burnout when you’re looking for your next job

Looking for a new job is hard work that can take an enormous toll on your mental and physical health. Whether you are searching because you feel stuck or undervalued in your current role or because you are unemployed, job seeking can be stressful, exhausting and disheartening.

By Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager at Pnet

The process of job searching is emotionally difficult because it cuts to the heart of things that matter most to us. Getting turned down for a job that seems perfect for you after you thought your aced the interview or spent hours crafting your application can hurt your self-esteem.

The uncertainty is another factor that makes it tough. There is the anxiety of not knowing where you stand, how long the process will take or why an employer rejected your CV with a generic email. And if you are unemployed, the financial pressure, the strain it puts on your relationships and the feeling you are failing your loved ones can become overwhelming.

The negative emotions associated with jobhunting are a natural response to a difficult process. Burnout is a common experience, encompassing the feelings of exhaustion, frustration, disappointment and hopelessness that most jobseekers will experience during a long search for work.

Recognising these emotions and finding constructive ways to manage them are the keys to protecting your mental and physical health until you land the perfect role.

Here are six strategies that make a real difference in managing the stress of the job search process and preventing burnout:

Reframe your goal: Think of your goal as not only trying to find a job but also safeguarding your wellbeing during the search. This will help you to protect your energy and health, so that you can be at your best when the right opportunity arrives.

Think of your goal as not only trying to find a job but also safeguarding your wellbeing during the search. This will help you to protect your energy and health, so that you can be at your best when the right opportunity arrives. Treat your job search like a job : The quest for a job can become an obsession that takes up every waking minute. A structured approach can help you to manage the stress more effectively. Set aside hours each working day to apply for jobs and networking with your contacts – then stop. Be sure to make some time for friends, family, leisure and exercise to preserve your relationships and wellbeing.

: The quest for a job can become an obsession that takes up every waking minute. A structured approach can help you to manage the stress more effectively. Set aside hours each working day to apply for jobs and networking with your contacts – then stop. Be sure to make some time for friends, family, leisure and exercise to preserve your relationships and wellbeing. Don’t take rejection personally: Rejection is an inevitable part of the job search process and is often influenced by factors beyond your control. You may be an excellent candidate who simply was not the right fit for a particular team, the job may have gone to a strong internal applicant, or the role may even have been withdrawn due to the employer’s changing business priorities. A rejection is thus not a judgement on your worth or abilities. Focus on what you can learn from each unsuccessful application or interview, refine your approach and remember that finding the right role often takes time.

Rejection is an inevitable part of the job search process and is often influenced by factors beyond your control. You may be an excellent candidate who simply was not the right fit for a particular team, the job may have gone to a strong internal applicant, or the role may even have been withdrawn due to the employer’s changing business priorities. A rejection is thus not a judgement on your worth or abilities. Focus on what you can learn from each unsuccessful application or interview, refine your approach and remember that finding the right role often takes time. Make time to network: Keep focused on opportunities as they arise online but also make time to network in person. Attending industry events, meeting contacts for a coffee and reconnecting with former colleagues are all good ways to get perspective.

Keep focused on opportunities as they arise online but also make time to network in person. Attending industry events, meeting contacts for a coffee and reconnecting with former colleagues are all good ways to get perspective. Build something while you search : The perception of lost time, earnings and progress is one of the factors that makes a job search difficult. It can be helpful to spend some of your time advancing your goals. Taking a short course, earning a certification or developing a new skill can build some inner motivation when the job search feels fruitless. It also helps you to strengthen your CV and keep your career momentum rolling.

: The perception of lost time, earnings and progress is one of the factors that makes a job search difficult. It can be helpful to spend some of your time advancing your goals. Taking a short course, earning a certification or developing a new skill can build some inner motivation when the job search feels fruitless. It also helps you to strengthen your CV and keep your career momentum rolling. Celebrate the small wins: The job search is not a binary outcome. It is a process. Learning to recognise the small wins along the way will keep your motivation alive while you try to get the final job offer. Getting an interview, making it to a second round of interviews, or getting useful feedback are achievements. Celebrate them.

The South African job market is competitive, but the right opportunity is out there for you. Online recruitment platforms like Pnet publish thousands of active listings across every sector and experience level. You can also set up job alerts so that you are first to hear about vacancies that meet your criteria as they’re posted. Pace yourself, look after yourself and know that your persistence will eventually lead to the right job offer for you.