Telecoms uptime is as much a function of finance as it is engineering

Connectivity has become the lifeblood of modern businesses. When they’re connected, they can operate, and when they are down, they lose money. This means that for telecoms providers, uptime has become critical.

By Elzette Cronje Jordaan, head of finance at Backspace Technologies

However, the status quo is that uptime is treated as a technical issue. When a service goes down, the spotlight inevitably falls on engineers, infrastructure and upstream providers. While this is technically sound, it is also reactive. If one looks closely at how the best-run operators work in this country, a clear truth emerges: Uptime is as much a financial question as a technical one.

The strongest early-warning system for network health or the health of commercial arrangements doesn’t sit exclusively with operations; it also sits with the finance department. While the technicians watch the technical side of network health, finance watches the financial side of the same thing – just in numbers, not IT metrics: revenue movements, credits, churn risk, cash flow, and more.

Finance as the X-ray of the network

In any telecoms environment, everything eventually flows through billing and finance – this includes provisioning, configuration, sales pipelines versus closed deals, support failures, upstream outages, and much more. All these elements leave fingerprints on revenue data. Without any risk of exaggeration, the monthly revenue report is the answer, or X-ray, of every single thing that every employee does in the organisation.

If a billing rule is wrong, it shows up in the numbers. The same goes for slow or inconsistent provisioning. If upstream relationships are mismanaged and outages drag on, it shows up as write-offs, credits and delayed collections.

Understanding this truth places finance right on the pulse of a telecoms provider. Yet despite this, most operators treat finance as a back-office role. They are expected to balance the books, produce reports and keep SARS happy. One sees this in interactions with various telecoms operators, where it is abundantly clear that finance is in a silo and disconnected from operations.

It’s a massive missed opportunity. A properly empowered finance team has the clearest, most objective view of how the entire business is performing. These insights result in real agility and responsiveness, ultimately leading to better service and uptime.

When finance leaders are encouraged – and expected – to interpret the numbers operationally, they stop being historians. They start asking pertinent questions that keep organisations genuinely competitive and agile.

Uptime is a financial metric

Engineers talk about uptime in terms of redundancy, failover and SLAs. Finance talks about it in terms that keep boards awake at night:

When troubleshooting takes too long, you can’t collect payments.

When you can’t collect payments, cash doesn’t enter the bank.

Without cash, you can’t hire, develop skills, or expand infrastructure.

Outages and upstream failures often become the silent wrecking ball of cash flow. This is because every hour of downtime carries a measurable impact on collections, churn risk and, ultimately, an operator’s ability to honour promises or reinvest in its systems.

In the best-run organisations, uptime and time-to-resolution are on the finance dashboard as leading indicators of cash flow health.

Some outages are financial, not technical.

An uncomfortable truth for the industry to face is that some outages are not purely technical issues. They are financial failures.

Telecommunications value chains are stacked with intermediaries. There are upstream carriers, fibre operators, data centres and voice partners. Often customers aren’t even aware of all the commercial arrangements that affect their service, yet their service is directly related to how disciplined their providers are with payments.

In difficult times when the economy is facing various headwinds, some organisations may view “stretching creditors” as clever cash management. It’s the furthest thing from clever because upstream providers can, and do, cut services over delayed payments.

The best, and most reliable, telecoms providers ensure their finance leaders pay critical upstream suppliers on time, every time. The alternative is penalties, credits and churn. Creditor discipline is not an administrative footnote; it is an uptime strategy.

The need for cross-department collaboration

This agility and discipline depend on cross-department collaboration, something telecoms operators are notorious for lacking. Engineering doesn’t fully engage with billing. Sales doesn’t quite grasp infrastructure constraints. Support is caught between promises and reality. Finance is expected to “reconcile”. The result is quiet lethargy that can become incredibly costly.

Finance teams in silos may well see issues in the numbers, but they won’t know what’s causing them. On the other hand, cross-department collaboration works as an early-warning system. Finance has the unique ability to have an organisational bird’s-eye view if it is embedded in operations, working alongside engineering, infrastructure and sales. It can turn anomalies into precise questions:

Is this a dev or infrastructure problem?

Is this a billing logic issue?

Is this a contracts or commission structure problem?

Finance is the custodian of early warnings hidden in the numbers. It shouldn’t just record the damage. End customers and resellers should ask their providers about how their finance department operates. The answers will say more about long-term reliability than any SLA because in the real world, uptime – the lifeblood of our industry– does not only belong to the engineers. It belongs, firmly, in the finance office too.