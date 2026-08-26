Why a few SA banks are winning the loyalty battle

South Africa’s banking sector has long been recognised for its resilience and innovation, but the competitive landscape is shifting in ways that go beyond products, pricing or branch networks.

By Nitesh Singh, financial services and communications, media and technology lead for Accenture, South Africa

Increasingly, the banks gaining market share are those that make it easier for customers to open accounts, access services, manage their finances and resolve problems with minimal effort. The institutions losing momentum are often not short of ambition. Instead, they are constrained by legacy technology, fragmented data and operating models that make it difficult to respond to changing customer expectations.

Customer loyalty is becoming less about longstanding relationships and more about everyday experiences. Consumers increasingly expect banking to be as intuitive as the other digital services they use. They want onboarding that takes minutes rather than days, products that reflect their financial circumstances, and support that is available through the channels they already use.

These expectations continue to evolve as digital adoption accelerates. Studies show that digital and card-based payments have become the preferred choice for many South Africans, while digital wallets and virtual cards are seeing significant growth in everyday use.

This shift has important implications for banks. Competing on products alone is becoming increasingly difficult when customers can compare offerings quickly and switch providers more easily than before. What differentiates leading institutions is their ability to understand customers throughout their relationship, using data responsibly to anticipate needs, personalise interactions and remove unnecessary friction from every touchpoint.

Several local banks are investing heavily in digital capabilities to strengthen these experiences. Digital-first banking models continue to attract new customers by simplifying onboarding, account management and service delivery, while established banks are investing billions of rand to modernise technology platforms and expand digital capabilities. These investments reflect a broader recognition across the industry that customer experience and operational efficiency are now closely connected.

Technology, however, is only part of the equation. Many organisations still struggle with disconnected customer information spread across multiple systems. One part of the business may understand a customer’s transaction history, while another manages lending, and another oversees service interactions. Without a connected view, banks risk making decisions based on incomplete information, leading to inconsistent experiences and missed opportunities to create value for both the customer and the business.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to help address this challenge by enabling banks to analyse large volumes of customer data more effectively, automate routine processes and provide more relevant recommendations. Locally, banks are expanding the use of AI in areas such as fraud detection, customer service, risk management and operational efficiency. When deployed responsibly, AI can help institutions respond more quickly while allowing employees to focus on higher-value customer interactions.

The greatest opportunity may lie in helping banks identify where value is quietly leaking from their operating models. Every abandoned application, repeated request for customer information, delayed approval or unresolved service issue represents more than an operational inefficiency. It affects trust, increases costs and creates opportunities for competitors to attract dissatisfied customers.

Understanding these friction points requires more than operational reporting. It requires connecting customer insights, business processes and technology to understand why customers disengage and how those experiences can be improved.

For many banks, this also means rethinking how decisions are made. Traditional operating models often rely on lengthy approval cycles and siloed business functions that slow innovation. In a market where customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly, organisations need the ability to test, learn and adapt much faster. That requires stronger collaboration between business leaders, technology teams, operations and customer-facing functions.

South Africa’s banking sector has demonstrated its ability to innovate over many years. The next phase of competition is likely to be shaped less by who introduces the next product and more by who consistently delivers experiences that customers value. Banks that combine modern technology with connected data, streamlined operations and a deep understanding of customer needs will be better positioned to strengthen loyalty and unlock sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive market.