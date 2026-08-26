Women urged to seize the AI opportunity

Kathy Gibson reports – Artificial intelligence (AI) is more than an exciting new technology – it has the potential to be a game-changer for women entrepreneurs.

Christina Naidoo, chief operating officer of Huawei SA, tells delegates at the Huawei Women in Tech programme that AI could play an outsize role in enabling small businesses.

“One insight could improve a decision; one digital tool can save time; and one opportunity open a new market,” she says.

“And AI is accelerating what is possible. SMEs can use AI to understand customers, improve marketing, analyse information, forecast demand or automate work.

“At the same time, cloud gives access to compute power and services without the need to invest in infrastructure. 5G and reliable connectivity make it possible to work, train and serve customers from anywhere.”

This creates a rare opportunity for South African women entrepreneurs, Naidoo believes. “We do not arrive at the end of a tech wave; we can be part of shaping it from the start.

“AI is not something happening to someone else. The AI economy is being built now – and women need to build their place in it.”

Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, director-general of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, agrees that, if AI is to be effective, it needs to be inclusive.

“Advances in AI, computing, connectivity and platforms are reshaping how businesses operate, how markets function and how citizens participate,” she says.

“The question is not if digital transformation will happen, but whether women will be active architects or observers.”

Jordan-Dyani reiterates that South Africa’s digital economy must be inclusive and accessible to all. “It must create opportunities not only for corporates and urban centres, but value for SMEs, township startups, and women entrepreneurs.”

Her key message to Women in Tech delegates is that we need to shift the conversation from just technology itself to what technology can enable. “The technology is available: the real power sits with you.

“Digital inclusion will never be complete with just a device or connection – but when that connection creates value, opportunities, income, innovation and economic participation.

“We must go further that connectivity to meaningful use,” Jordan-Dyani says.

“For women entrepreneurs these innovations can be transformative.”

Charles Cheng, deputy-CEO of Huawei SA, stresses the importance of innovation that creates opportunities, strengthens business and enables more people to participate in the economy.

“The future economy will be shaped by the people who apply technology, build with it and create new opportunities,” he says.

“And women are firmly part of that future.”