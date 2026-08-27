Musk gets highest Ukraine award for Starlink access

Elon Musk has been awarded one of Ukraine’s highest honours for Starlink’s role in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Musk the Order of Freedom for his “outstanding personal merits” in protecting human life and freedom and strengthening the country’s ties with the US.

The award refers to Musk’s decision to provide Starlink access to Ukraine after the 2022 Russian invasion.

Since then, Starlink has been embedded in Ukraine’s military, providing essential communications.

It is also a vital part of Ukraine’s drone operations, which are integral to many of the country’s military successes.