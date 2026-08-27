Smart money: Defining the role of enterprise PCs in financial services

The amount of money that South Africa’s financial services sector spends on technology every year is nothing short of impressive.

By Werner Joubert, commercial SYS business director (South Africa and SADC) at ASUS

In 2025, South African businesses invested tens of billions of rands in IT, with major organisations directing spending towards digital infrastructure, cloud computing, data capabilities and cybersecurity. In some cases, technology accounts for double-digit percentages of total operating expenditures in many firms. These numbers reflect the growing role of cloud computing in core banking systems, propelled by interest in AI and data-driven processes.

That said, it’s only half the story of how technology enables financial services today. The other half lies in enterprise PCs that serve as the basis for reliable, distributed IT infrastructure.

The endpoint devices that make up firms’ technology ecosystems are just as consequential as the personnel that use them, working to reinforce organisation-wide productivity and performance. Simultaneously, they are endpoints for innovation as modern solutions become more advanced, more capable and more consequential to the business of banking.

Firms need to be critical of the solutions they use. By prioritising key features and purpose-driven solutions, they contribute to the overall resilience of the sector and ensure workforces are ready for a digital-first future.

Building a cost-efficient, purpose-driven network

Financial services in South Africa are defined by forward-thinking innovation, backed by Africa’s second-largest fintech start-up ecosystem and the country’s position as a leader in digital banking. Thanks to advancements in key areas such as mobile banking, digital technologies sit at the heart of the modern banking experience.

The speed at which the sector evolves demands that service providers invest in reliable, high-performing and durable PC solutions as part of their technology estates. This was also true at the dawn of the 21st century when desktop computers digitised traditional business functions.

More than two decades later, it still holds true. Providers rely on comprehensive infrastructure for optimal product and service delivery. They do this to protect customers, capital and resources, stay competitive and maintain business continuity. It is especially true in the age of remote and hybrid working as endpoint devices moved from offices into homes and network management became more critical.

Enterprise PCs deliver the standardised manageability, extended lifecycles and reliability needed to conduct operations without exposing firms to potential vulnerabilities. They also mitigate IT overheads by equipping employees with devices that meet their specific usage requirements.

Whether it’s for a trader who needs high levels of local processing power or a compliance officer who needs secure, organisation-wide access to data, enterprise PCs form part of a strategic and cost-effective network of essential devices.

Earning interest on intelligence

For many providers, AI has heralded a new era in how financial services are built, offered and secured. According to surveys, South African banks and insurers have moved beyond AI pilot projects, but still struggle to scale the technology across their entire organisations. Achieving that means ensuring infrastructure is up to scratch and capable of accommodating AI as an enterprise-wide capability.

Enterprise PCs are no exception. A good example of this is the advancements in on-device processing power. Manufacturers are integrating neural processing units (NPUs) into commercial devices, enabling them to handle local AI-driven workloads.

Both personal and commercial devices are now capable of automating document processing, running real-time fraud detection algorithms and searching databases across the entire organisation using natural language processing. The result is a generation of AI PCs, devices that support AI-driven applications and ultimately accelerate workflows.

The most important thing to note here is that, while I’ve written a lot about large-scale businesses, these kinds of solutions are not just available to heavyweight firms with gigantic IT budgets. An aspiring fintech, a family-run microlender or even a sole developer should be able to tap into the AI revolution with readily available, affordable and customisable devices.

Inclusion has always been a driving force in local financial services. The same goes for who gets to access and leverage the next generation of technology.

How to ‘bank’ on success

Enterprise PCs are just one of the ways that financial service providers ensure operational resilience. To get it right, procurement officers and teams need to prioritise device features that uphold resilience. That includes everything from AI-ready power and performance to hardware-based security and management tools, durable design and extended manufacturer support periods.

That goes for hard-working start-ups who may be looking for a handful of PCs and large enterprises procuring hundreds of devices for workforces across the country. As technology continues to evolve, IT teams need to be ready for what comes next. While the future may not be certain for every firm, by investing in quality solutions and fully understanding the role of enterprise PCs, they can confidently bank on long-term growth and success.