AI spend by customer service surges

AI spending by customer service leaders has surged despite near-stagnant overall budget growth for customer service and support functions, according to a survey by Gartner.

Customer service organisations are prioritising technology investments as AI rapidly reshapes the function.

A Gartner survey of 199 service and support leaders conducted in April through May 2026 revealed that spending on AI has increased by 38%, while overall service and support function budgets have grown just 2%.

“To fund ambitious AI initiatives, leaders are increasingly redirecting spending away from labor and overhead and instead toward technology. The challenge is ensuring those investments produce measurable business value,” says Kim Hedlin, director analyst in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. “Hype alone doesn’t make a technology the right solution to real business problems.”

While service and support leaders report that live chat and phone remain their most valuable customer service channels today, they expect AI-powered channels and platforms to drive the greatest value in the years ahead.

Looking ahead two years, respondents predict GenAI chatbots will become the most valuable customer service channel, followed by live chat and GenAI voicebots.

The Most Valuable Customer Service and Support Technologies in Two Years’ Time

The research also identified three technology platforms expected to deliver substantially greater value to customer service and support organisations over the next two years:

No-code agent builders

Communications platforms as a service (CPaaS)

Customer identity and access management (IAM)

“Organisations are moving beyond isolated AI use cases and toward connected ecosystems of AI agents,” says Daniel O’Sullivan, senior director analyst in the Gartner Customer Service & and Support practice. “The technologies that will create the most value are those that help organisations build, deploy and govern these agents securely and at scale.”