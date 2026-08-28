DocTalk launches next-gen platform

Digital health platform DocTalk has rolled out an enhanced mobile solution designed to make healthcare fast, efficient and convenient.

The platform directly connects doctors and patients, cutting out long queues, phone tag, and admin delays that slow down care in both public and private practices.

Key features of DocTalk include:

Instant connection: Patients can reach verified doctors quickly for consults, follow-ups, sicknotes and prescriptions

Practice efficiency: Reduces no-shows and admin burden with automated scheduling and reminders

Accessible care: Designed for South African clinics, hospitals private practitioners to reach more patients, including in underserved areas and can be used by patients anywhere in the world

Secure and compliant: Built with patient privacy and data protection as a core priority

“Healthcare shouldn’t be hard to access,” says Reo Inderjeerth chief operating officer and co-founder at DockTalk. “With DocTalk, we’re giving doctors the tools to manage their practice better and giving patients the speed and convenience they deserve. It’s healthcare that works around your life, not the other way around.”