Get your data ready for AI

AI is only as good as the data that feeds it – businesses who don’t have that in place will never reap the full benefits of an investment in AI.

This is according to Peter Clarke, CEO LanDynamix, who says: “Bad data and poor prompts produce bad AI results. Poor-quality data leads to flawed insights and biased decisions,” says.

Clarke emphasises that before scaling AI, businesses must assess the quality of their input. “Business leaders need to understand that AI thrives on predictability. Standardising formatting and naming conventions is essential. Defining the conventions for all types of data ensures data can be matched correctly,” he says.

Clarke lists the following as his top five tips for businesses to adopt if they want their data to be AI-ready.