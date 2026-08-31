AMD to power Europe’s next-gen LUMI-AI supercomputer

The EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) has signed a procurement contract with Bull to deliver LUMI-AI, a next-generation supercomputer at the CSC – IT Center for Science data centre in Kajaani, Finland.

Powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC 256-core processors, the system is expected to provide 10-times the AI capacity and nearly twice the high-performance computing (HPC) capability of the current LUMI supercomputer.

Deployment is scheduled for the second half of 2027 at CSC’s new data centre in the Renforsin Ranta business park in Kajaani. The contract is valued at 387,8-million euros, including acquisition, delivery, installation and maintenance, with funding shared equally by EuroHPC JU and the LUMI AI Factory consortium.

LUMI-AI will serve as the computing backbone of the LUMI AI Factory, supporting industrial AI innovation, academic research, AI training and inference, and large-scale scientific simulation.

Its combination of AI and high-precision HPC capabilities is designed to strengthen Europe’s capacity for data-driven research and innovation while expanding access to advanced computing for researchers, startups and industry.

“Europe’s next wave of AI innovation will depend on infrastructure that is open, efficient and trusted,” says Thomas Zacharia, senior vice-president: global public sector and strategic partnerships at AMD.

“LUMI-AI marks an important next step in the AMD partnership with EuroHPC JU, the LUMI AI Factory consortium and Bull.

“Powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, it will strengthen Europe’s sovereign AI capacity, accelerate scientific discovery and give researchers, startups and industry the scale and flexibility to shape Europe’s AI future.”

The EuroHPC JU-owned system will be hosted by the six-country LUMI AI Factory consortium: Finland, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Norway and Poland. A multi-tenant architecture, additional compute and storage resources, and extensive API-based access are intended to support diverse AI communities and modern development environments. The system will also integrate with the LUMI-IQ quantum computing platform.

LUMI-AI will be powered entirely by renewable energy. Its liquid-cooling design will capture excess heat for reuse in Kajaani’s district heating network, supporting the project’s goal of making LUMI-AI one of the world’s most energy-efficient and eco-efficient supercomputers.

Featured picture: LUMI-AI, a next-generation supercomputer at the CSC — IT Centre for Science data centre in Kajaani, Finland, will be powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and 6th Gen AMD EPYC 256-core processors.

Copyright: Mikael Kanerva, CSC