Conversation intelligence boosts organisational effectiveness – but hurdles remain

Conversation intelligence tools are transforming team collaboration and contact center platforms by using AI to automatically analyse conversations and surface actionable insights.

While these capabilities can improve productivity, streamline workflows, and enhance customer experiences, their adoption also raises concerns around compliance, confidentiality, security, privacy, and the responsible handling of sensitive conversational data across organizations and teams, says GlobalData.

Gregg Willsky, principal analyst: Enterprise Technology & Services (ETS) at GlobalData, comments: “The central benefit that conversation intelligence brings is the ability to uncover insights, trends, and patterns that would otherwise go ‘missing in action’. It is rooted in the belief that conversations are where decisions are made. Thus, capturing conversations and gleaning intelligence from them helps highlight the actions necessary to move work forward or raise customer satisfaction and retention.”

Conversation Intelligence is emblematic of the ability which AI has been imbued with relatively recently to handle increasingly complex tasks regarding conversations. It combines AI with technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to capture conversations, identify key moments, highlight emerging topics, detect emotion, and track sentiment, among other responsibilities.

Willsky sats: “When AI first took up residence on team collaboration platforms several years ago, it was relied upon to generate meeting transcripts, summaries, and action items. Today, conversation intelligence tackles those tasks plus more.”

Benefits aside, there are genuine concerns associated with conversation intelligence tools. They feed a growing mistrust that workers have of AI because they capture and analyze conversations. In addition, because the tools generate data that can be shared with other tools such as CRMs and potentially across platforms within and between organisations, the door is open to issues regarding compliance, confidentiality, security, and privacy. Finally, ensuring the accuracy of the insights generated through conversation intelligence tools presents an essential but overwhelming challenge.

Willsky concludes: “Despite their flaws, conversation intelligence tools are not going away and will become more effective as they evolve. However, to optimize their effectiveness, the challenges of accuracy, privacy, security, and the like will need to be rectified. Though imposing, those challenges are not insurmountable.”