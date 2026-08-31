Why many procurement professionals still fear whistleblowing

A global study found that 43% of occupational fraud cases are uncovered through tips, making whistleblowers the most effective source of fraud detection (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, ACFE). Yet, despite their critical role in exposing wrongdoing, many people still fear speaking up.

For procurement and supply chain professionals, that fear remains particularly acute.

Procurement sits at the intersection of spending, supplier relationships and governance, placing practitioners among the first to identify bid-rigging, conflicts of interest, supplier collusion and other procurement irregularities.

Yet many choose not to report what they see.

“The decision to blow the whistle is seldom about ethics alone, it is often a calculation of personal risk,” says Paul Vos, regional MD of CIPS Southern Africa.

“Most practitioners understand their professional obligation to report wrongdoing. The question is whether the system will adequately protect them afterwards.”

The risks are not merely theoretical.

South Africa’s State Capture era exposed the cost of unchecked corruption, while the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran highlighted the risks faced by those who speak out.

The Zondo Commission further highlighted how individuals who expose wrongdoing can become targets of intimidation, harassment and retaliation.

According to Vos, fear of retaliation remains one of the greatest barriers to reporting misconduct.

Practitioners often fear job losses, stalled careers, isolation, disciplinary action, reputational damage and, in some cases, threats to their own safety and that of their families.

“As a profession, we should be deeply concerned whenever ethical behaviour becomes a career-limiting or life-threatening decision,” he says.

The consequences extend far beyond individual whistleblowers.

When employees do not feel safe speaking up, organisations lose a vital early-warning system. “Fear creates silence, and silence creates opportunity for misconduct,” says Vos. “When people fear the consequences of speaking up, organisations are effectively operating blind.”

While many organisations have whistleblowing policies, fewer have systems that genuinely protect whistleblowers.

Common weaknesses include poor anonymity safeguards, concerns over investigation independence, limited communication, slow processes and inadequate consequences for retaliation.

South Africa’s Protected Disclosures Act provides an important legal foundation, while the Public Procurement Act has strengthened the broader integrity, transparency, and accountability framework for public procurement.

More recently, the Public Procurement Second Amendment Bill has proposed more specific whistleblower provisions, including disclosures to the Public Procurement Office or law enforcement bodies, anonymous reporting, confidentiality of identity, offences for intimidation or coercion, and possible rewards where disclosures lead to the recovery of public funds. These are important developments.

However, legislation alone cannot create trust. The real test will be whether procurement professionals believe they can report wrongdoing safely, confidentially and without fear of retaliation.

“Reporting obligations mean little if individuals do not believe they will be protected in practice,” says Vos.

This is why anonymous reporting platforms, independent reporting channels and third-party whistleblowing mechanisms are becoming increasingly important.

In high-risk sectors such as public procurement, infrastructure, mining, healthcare and state-owned entities, employees are more likely to speak up when they trust that reports will remain confidential and be investigated independently.

Research shows that trust in reporting mechanisms directly influences whether employees come forward. Yet, fears of career damage, retaliation and being ignored remain widespread, even where formal whistleblowing programmes exist (Ernst & Young).

However, technology and reporting channels alone are not enough. “Policies do not create trust, behaviour does,” says Vos.

Organisations must build procedural and psychological safety through prompt investigations, confidentiality, training managers to handle disclosures appropriately and accountability for retaliation, he says.

Just as importantly, leaders must create cultures where raising concerns is viewed as an act of professionalism rather than disloyalty.

“Employees watch what leaders do far more closely than what leaders say,” Vos notes. “The most effective organisations understand that whistleblowers are not a threat to governance. They are one of its strongest safeguards.”

Across Africa, stronger reporting mechanisms and oversight have improved accountability. The most effective approaches embed whistleblowing within broader governance frameworks built on transparency, effective investigations, leadership accountability and protection against retaliation.

South Africa’s State Capture experience offers a clear lesson: many irregularities were known long before they became public, but inadequate action and weak protections prevented timely intervention.

Looking ahead, Vos believes whistleblower protection must become a governance priority rather than a compliance exercise.

He argues that stronger anti-retaliation protections, independent reporting channels, faster investigations, board oversight, and improved legal and psychological support should be central to the 2026 reform agenda.

“Procurement professionals are often the first line of defence against corruption,” he says.

“If we expect procurement professionals to challenge irregularities and protect public resources, we must ensure that doing the right thing does not come at personal cost. The true test of any whistleblowing framework is whether people can report wrongdoing safely and without fear.”