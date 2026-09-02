Grid automation market to reach $65,5bn by 2033

The global grid automation market is expected to reach $65,5-billion by 2033 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5,7% from 2026 to 2033, according to Grand View Research.

Growing electricity demand, aging grid infrastructure, increasing integration of renewable energy, and the need for greater grid reliability are key drivers of the grid automation market.

As utilities modernize their transmission and distribution networks, grid automation is gaining traction to improve real-time monitoring, automated fault detection, network control, and power system resilience.

Growing investments in smart grids, digital substations, advanced distribution management systems, and grid modernisation programs are accelerating market growth. Utilities and grid operators are investing in automation hardware, software, communication networks, and control systems to improve operational efficiency, reduce outage durations, and manage increasingly complex power flows.

Rising deployment of distributed energy resources, battery storage, and electric vehicles is further strengthening demand for automated grid management.

Continuous advancements in AI, IoT, edge computing, digital twins, and advanced analytics are further supporting market growth. These technologies enable predictive maintenance, automated fault identification, demand forecasting, asset optimisation, and real-time decision-making, improving grid visibility and operational efficiency.

Increasing integration of software-driven automation with existing grid infrastructure is also expanding the capabilities and application potential of grid automation solutions.

Supportive government policies promoting grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and digitalisation, alongside increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, are strengthening the market’s long-term outlook.

Utilities, technology providers, and grid operators are collaborating through strategic partnerships and technology investments to accelerate the deployment of automation, enhance grid resilience, and support the transition toward more flexible, intelligent, and decentralized electricity networks.

Highlights from the Grid Automation Market Report include: