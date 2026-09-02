ID-based attacks rife as phishing, authentication abuse on the rise

Phishing accounted for more than half of cybersecurity incident response engagements in the second quarter of 2026, while authentication abuse was observed in 65% of engagements, according to the latest Incident Response Trends report from Cisco Talos.

The findings point to an increasing focus on identity-based attacks as threat actors seek to gain access to enterprise environments and evade traditional security controls. Phishing increased from 35% of engagements in the previous quarter to more than 50% in Q2, while authentication abuse nearly doubled quarter by quarter.

“Identity has become the new security battleground. Attackers are weaponizing legitimate credentials and trusted tools to infiltrate networks and operate undetected,” says Fady Younes, MD for cybersecurity at Cisco Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia (METAC).

“Across Africa, as organisations accelerate digital transformation and adopt AI and cloud services, identity protection must be non-negotiable.

“The path forward is clear: adopt phishing-resistant authentication, gain visibility across all environments, and detect suspicious behavior before attackers advance through your network. In Africa’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, these aren’t optional, they’re essential.”

Attackers increasingly exploit legitimate tools

Ransomware and pre-ransomware activity accounted for more than 20% of Talos Incident Response engagements during the quarter.

Talos observed ransomware operators using legitimate remote management tools in previously unreported ways to maintain persistent access while reducing the likelihood of detection.

Sinobi ransomware operators, for example, were observed using a trojanized MeshAgent binary as a primary command-and-control mechanism, a tactic not previously associated with the group in public reporting. Warlock ransomware operators were also observed using the Zoho Assist Unattended Agent, which had not previously been publicly attributed to the group.

The use of legitimate tools can make malicious activity more difficult to distinguish from normal enterprise operations, potentially allowing attackers to maintain access and move through environments without immediately triggering security alerts.

Healthcare remains the most targeted sector

Healthcare was the most targeted industry in Talos Incident Response engagements for the second consecutive quarter, followed by public administration and manufacturing.

The findings highlight continued pressure on sectors that manage sensitive information and depend heavily on the availability of critical systems and services.

Strengthening defenses against identity-based attacks

Cisco Talos recommends that organisations strengthen their security posture by adopting phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication methods, including hardware security keys.

Organisations are urged to also maintain centralised logging with at least 90 days of retention to support investigation and visibility, prioritisae rapid patching of internet-facing infrastructure and introduce outbound email thresholds to help limit the spread of phishing campaigns.