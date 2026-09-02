LinkedIn recruitment phishing, cross-platform spyware target MEA

Kaspersky Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT) has identified a targeted campaign by Mirage Kitten advanced persistent threat group which uses fake LinkedIn recruitment communication and new cross-platform Node.js and JavaScript spyware targeting aviation and fintech sectors across the Middle East and Africa – specifically Egypt, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

Malware linked to these new attacks has also been detected across several other countries, including Germany, Türkiye, Israel, India, and Ireland. This follows Kaspersky’s recent discovery of Mirage Kitten’s new Windows backdoor reported in July.

The bait: Fake tech recruiters on LinkedIn

The attack chain begins with social engineering. Attackers pose as talent acquisition specialists at major tech companies on LinkedIn and reach out to software engineers working in aviation and financial technology. Candidates are invited to take a technical assessment and are sent a link to download a “coding challenge” hosted on legitimate Amazon cloud storage.

To put pressure on the candidate, the attackers impose a strict time limit of one to three hours and warn against using AI code assistants (these would likely flag the malicious code hidden inside the package).

Once the developer downloads and runs the programming challenge on their workstation, the infiltration begins. As the victim developer is focused on working on the software mockups, the malware secretly installs itself in the background.

The shift to new tactics

Mirage Kitten previously relied on native programs written in C, C++, or Go, targeting pure Windows environments. By rewriting their arsenal in Node.js and JavaScript, the group has now developed a single codebase that can attack Windows, macOS, and Linux seamlessly.

Kaspersky has identified two new malware families in this campaign, and each of these families is deployed depending on the particular victim. The first one is NodeRabbit, a Node.js Remote Access Trojan hidden inside common development packages. It gives attackers deep control of the infected machine.

To maintain its access, the malware uses sophisticated, developer-focused persistence methods such as installing fake workspace extensions running alongside Microsoft Visual Studio Code or modifying the developer’s local code repositories to automatically launch the threat whenever they save or merge their project code.

The second piece of malware is also a Remote Access Trojan, this time on JavaScript, called PollCat. It waits for candidates to submit a “one-time password” (supplied by “the recruiter”) to access the challenge, and then harvests system information, sweeping directories, and sending data to the attackers.

“The transition from traditional, compiled malware to JavaScript-based threats is a pivot in Mirage Kitten’s tactics. By hijacking the recruitment process and injecting code directly into everyday developer tools, the group can evasively get past enterprise security boundaries. Developers typically hold elevated access privileges within corporate networks, making them an incredibly high-value target for advanced cyber-espionage,” comments Omar Amin, security expert at Kaspersky GReAT.