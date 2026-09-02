Nvidia and MediaTek build AI edge-to-cloud platforms

Nvidia and MediaTek have announced a deepening of their longstanding collaboration to build the next generations of AI computing platforms — spanning AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive.

As part of the expanded collaboration, MediaTek will adopt the Nvidia NVLink Fusion platform to provide hyperscalers, cloud service providers and frontier model developers with a prevalidated path to develop custom XPUs and bring them into Nvidia NVLink-connected, rack-scale AI factories.

The companies combine Nvidia’s accelerated computing, AI, graphics and software platforms with MediaTek’s leadership in custom silicon, high-performance computing, power-efficient system-on-chip (SoC) design, advanced packaging, interconnects and connectivity.

Nvidia has also invested $3,5-billion in convertible bonds issued by MediaTek.

The two companies are collaborating in three major areas:

AI infrastructure: MediaTek will work with Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion ecosystem to enable customers to develop custom AI infrastructure designed to integrate with Nvidia rack-scale systems and AI factories.

MediaTek will work with Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion ecosystem to enable customers to develop custom AI infrastructure designed to integrate with Nvidia rack-scale systems and AI factories. Local AI computing: The companies will continue to collaborate on multiple generations of Nvidia RTX Spark™ and DGX Spark™ PC chips, powering consumer PCs, AI developer supercomputers and enterprise-class workstations, that integrate Nvidia GPUs with MediaTek SoCs.

The companies will continue to collaborate on multiple generations of Nvidia RTX Spark™ and DGX Spark™ PC chips, powering consumer PCs, AI developer supercomputers and enterprise-class workstations, that integrate Nvidia GPUs with MediaTek SoCs. Automotive: MediaTek and Nvidia will continue developing platforms for AI-powered, software-defined vehicles in the era of physical AI.

“AI is transforming every computing platform — from the world’s largest AI factories to the PC and the car,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “MediaTek is one of the world’s great semiconductor companies, with exceptional expertise in system-on-chip design, connectivity, leading performance and power efficiency. Together, we’re building platforms that bring Nvidia accelerated computing to new markets and give customers the freedom to create differentiated AI systems at enormous scale.”

“MediaTek and Nvidia share a vision for making advanced AI computing pervasive across the technology landscape,” says Rick Tsai, vice chairman and CEO of MediaTek. “Nvidia’s investment strengthens a collaboration that spans cloud AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive in the era of physical AI. By combining Nvidia’s leadership in accelerated computing and AI software ecosystem with MediaTek’s expertise in a diverse AI technology portfolio from edge to cloud, and our leadership position in custom silicon, we can accelerate innovation for our customers.”

Custom AI infrastructure With NVLink Fusion Platform

MediaTek will offer the NVLink Fusion platform as a design foundation for customers developing custom AI accelerators, enabling their platforms to evolve alongside future Nvidia architectures.

The NVLink Fusion platform provides a prebuilt, prequalified and system-prevalidated foundation for multi-die XPU development — accelerating the path from silicon and advanced packaging to rack-scale systems.

The NVLink Fusion platform brings together the critical technologies surrounding a custom XPU, including:

Nvidia NVLink Fusion chiplet , connecting XPUs to the Nvidia NVLink scale-up fabric using Nvidia photonics or electrical interconnects.

, connecting XPUs to the Nvidia NVLink scale-up fabric using Nvidia photonics or electrical interconnects. Nvidia NVLink-C2C , providing high-bandwidth, energy-efficient connectivity between XPUs, Nvidia Rosa CPUs and other compatible processors.

, providing high-bandwidth, energy-efficient connectivity between XPUs, Nvidia Rosa CPUs and other compatible processors. Nvidia NVHBM, integrating customized memory capabilities to increase bandwidth and energy efficiency while dedicating more silicon area to compute.

Building a custom accelerator is only the beginning of deploying custom XPUs in rack-scale AI factories. Integrating multi-die architectures, advanced packaging, high-speed SerDes, HBM, I/O and scale-up networking into a manufacturable, production-ready system requires extensive chip-to-rack engineering, qualification and supply-chain support.

Rather than engineering and qualifying every element surrounding a custom XPU from the ground up, customers can focus resources on the differentiated compute that defines their platforms while relying on Nvidia and MediaTek for the NVLink connectivity, memory architecture, packaging, manufacturing and rack-scale technologies required for production deployment.

Customers can bring their XPU designs to MediaTek and tailor connectivity, memory, packaging, performance and power characteristics to their workloads and infrastructure requirements.

Additionally, MediaTek is part of the broader Nvidia NVLink Fusion ecosystem, which enables hyperscalers, cloud service providers and frontier model developers to seamlessly connect custom XPUs to Nvidia’s AI infrastructure.

With NVLink Fusion, partners can leverage Nvidia’s proven scale-up and scale-out technology stack and ecosystem, as well as the Nvidia MGX™ rack-scale architecture, to reduce development complexity, increase performance and accelerate time to market for semi-custom AI factories.

Bringing supercomputers to local AI computing

Nvidia and MediaTek are collaborating to advance local AI computing for the era of generative and agentic AI, combining Nvidia’s leadership in accelerated computing with MediaTek’s expertise in high-performance, power-efficient system-on-chip design.

MediaTek collaborated with Nvidia on the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip that powers Nvidia DGX Spark, which combines an Nvidia Blackwell GPU and Grace CPU connected by NVLink-C2C to bring powerful AI capabilities to edge systems. The companies have extended their collaboration with Nvidia RTX Spark to power the next generation of consumer PCs redefined for the AI era.

Advancing the AI-defined vehicle in the era of physical AI

Additionally, Nvidia and MediaTek are collaborating across multiple generations to advance AI-powered, software-defined vehicles, combining MediaTek’s automotive system-on-chip design leadership with Nvidia’s accelerated computing, AI, graphics and software.

MediaTek Dimensity Auto platforms integrate Nvidia technologies to deliver advanced AI and Nvidia RTX graphics for intelligent vehicle cockpits and can work alongside Nvidia DRIVE AGX. The companies continue to build on this foundation across future generations, creating a scalable architecture for increasingly intelligent, AI-defined vehicles.