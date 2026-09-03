Busting the myth keeping people away from crypto investing

Ask most people what crypto actually is, and the honest answer is often: not sure, but I have heard it is complicated, risky or not meant for people like me.

According to Binance that perception, more than the technology itself, is what keeps most people on the sidelines.

“The biggest barrier to crypto in Africa is not the technology. It is the story people have been told about it,” says Larry Cooke from Binance Africa. “Somewhere along the way, crypto became something explained only to people who already understood it. Before anyone decides whether it is right for them, they deserve to actually understand what it is.”

Much of that confusion comes down to language. Terms like blockchain, wallet and private key mean little to someone hearing them for the first time, and when the loudest stories in the news are about crashes or scams, it is little wonder crypto feels risky or out of reach.

“People are not wrong to be cautious,” Cooke said. “But caution should come from understanding, not confusion. Right now, too many people are cautious simply because nobody has explained it to them properly.”

To help close that gap, Binance is addressing some of the most common misconceptions directly.

Myth: Crypto is not backed by anything, so it has no real value.

Reality: Value comes down to scarcity, trust and usefulness, the same three things behind any currency or asset. Bitcoin has a fixed supply, similar to a scarce resource like gold, and its value comes from the trust and use of the people exchanging it, much like a bank note is worth something because people trust and accept it, not because of what it is physically made of.

Myth: Crypto is only used for illegal activity.

Reality: Most public blockchains record every transaction permanently and openly, which is the opposite of anonymous. Crypto is increasingly used for entirely ordinary purposes such as cross-border payments, remittances and everyday transactions at retailers by individuals, businesses and institutions.

Myth: You need to be a tech expert or wealthy to get involved.

Reality: Modern platforms let people start with a small fraction of a coin rather than a whole one and simplified apps mean no coding or technical background is required to understand the basics.

Myth: Crypto prices move randomly or are secretly controlled.

Reality: Prices respond to supply, demand, sentiment and liquidity. These are the same forces that move any market. Crypto can be more volatile than markets people are used to but it is not random, and understanding why it moves is more useful than guessing.

“Crypto is hugely powerful; however, its benefits and simplicity have been lost. Interest in crypto continues to grow across Africa and more people are using it for everyday needs as more platforms and regulators make it easier and safer to understand, and understanding should always come before deciding whether to use it.”