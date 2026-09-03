DHL-Absa partnership opens global trade opportunities for African SMEs

DHL and Absa Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand DHL’s GoTrade programme across sub-Saharan Africa, formalising a strategic partnership that paves the way for the rollout of the DHL GoTrade programme across key markets in the region.

By combining DHL’s logistics expertise with Absa Group’s extensive banking, digital and financial capabilities, the partnership will equip SMEs with practical tools, training and access to services that support cross-border trade, e-commerce growth and sustainable business development.

Zuko Godlimpi, deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, says the partnership will help SMMEs address the critical constraints to regional growth.

“This partnership brings together the finance, logistics, market knowledge and public support that SMMEs need to trade beyond our borders. By building the capacity of South African enterprises to enter African markets, we are not only growing individual businesses – we are strengthening intra-African trade, creating jobs and using the African market to power South Africa’s economic growth.”

The agreement was signed by Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, and Faisal Mkhize, managing executive for business development, business banking pan-Africa at Absa Group.

“Every successful business starts with someone brave enough to dream bigger. Across Africa, there are thousands of entrepreneurs with incredible ideas, determination and ambition, but many still face stumbling blocks when it comes to trading globally,” says Heymans.

“By partnering with Absa Group, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that combines logistics excellence with financial expertise, ensuring that SMEs across the continent to grow sustainably. To be clear, this is really about helping African SMEs turn big ambitions into real opportunities. Whether it’s understanding how to export for the first time, finding the right financial support, reaching new customers online, or expanding into international markets,” he adds.

About 1 600 SMEs have been trained in Uganda, one of the earliest markets to implement the programme, with more entrepreneurs also benefitting from Kenya, Botswana and Zambia. Mozambique and Tanzania are next in line for rollout.

“SMEs are at the heart of Africa’s economic future. They create jobs and strengthen communities. Our partnership with DHL Express is about giving business owners practical support, and access to trade solutions that can help them move beyond their local markets and realise their growth ambitions,” says Mkhize.