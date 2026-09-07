DStv updates its packages

MultiChoice is introducing its most significant product update in 15 years, giving users more options from 17 September.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment and sport they love,” says Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice. “DStv’s strength is the combination of South African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sport in one place.

“For the first time in 15 years, we’ve taken a fresh look at how our packages work. We have reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for entertainment and sports fans.”

For the first time, some of DStv’s biggest entertainment channels – M-Net, kykNET and Mzansi Magic – are becoming available at more accessible price points.

Starter adds 10 channels, including Wethu+, SuperSport KICKOFF and kykNET & Kie. Wethu+ combines Mzansi Bioskop, Mzansi Wethu and Mzansi Music into one new variety channel featuring local stories, movies, music and selected PSL weekend fixtures, while kykNET & Kie gives Starter viewers access to Afrikaans favourites like Suidoosterand Skemergrond.

Select becomes the new home of Mzansi Magic, the PSL and all DStv’s kids’ channels, opening hit shows like Nyala O and Inimba, along with every PSL match, to a wider audience.

Movies & Series is DStv’s new entertainment-focused package, bringing together M-Net, kykNET, premium movie channels, Discovery Channel and BBC Earth, with 10 sport channels, including full PSL coverage.

Sports is DStv’s first package built specifically around sports fans, with 17 channels covering every PSL, Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, plus cricket previously only available on Premium, local rugby and action sport, alongside the entertainment in Select, including Mzansi Magic.

DStv’s movie offering is being refreshed with M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends channels providing more blockbuster movies, faster access to new releases, and fewer repeats.

Two new channels will also join DStv from 17 September: France 24, bringing 24-hour international news in English, and Church TV, a faith-based channel.

Premium remains DStv’s most comprehensive offering, combining everything in Sports and Movies & Series with additional rights including Springbok and international rugby, Formula 1, MotoGP, tennis and golf majors.