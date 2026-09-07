Labour disputes emerge as SA’s top legal concern

Labour matters rank highest among the everyday legal questions that South Africans are asking.

This is according to data aggregated by My AI Lawyer, which found that more than a third (37%) of the queries processed on My AI Lawyer in the first six months of 2026 is related to workplace concerns.

Labour queries include questions about salaries and wages, employment contracts, unfair dismissal and CCMA processes.

Criminal law follows at 15%, with users asking about arrests, police procedures and assault.

Financial and debt-related matters account for 12% of queries.

Family law and property and rental disputes each account for around 10% of queries.

“Every day, numerous South Africans type a legal question into the My AI Lawyer chatbot on WhatsApp or the web and get an answer back in seconds,” says Michael Visser, head of services at My AI Lawyer. “The sharp growth in the queries we process on our platform reflects a growing need in the South African market for solutions that make legal advice accessible to people who can’t afford a lawyer yet don’t qualify for legal aid.”

Visser says that the high volume of labour queries isn’t surprising against the backdrop of a struggling South African economy and unstable job market. Many South Africans find themselves navigating challenges such as dismissal processes and unfair compensation at a time when many employers are restructuring their workforces or imposing freezes on salary increases.

“The questions we see show that employers hold a lot of the power in the relationship with their employees, often because they have access to legal resources. Even when the law is on the employee’s side, many people do not fully understand their rights in terms of job security, leave or disciplinary processes,” he adds. “Conversely, it is not unusual for an employee to feel mistreated, even when the employer’s actions are completely legal.”

Another notable pattern that My AI Lawyer finds in its data is one legal challenge or query frequently opens the door to other legal problems. For example, a user who has lost their job may need help navigating questions about how to restructure their debt or negotiate with their landlord. Or they might require family law advice because of the financial strain losing their job places on their marriage.

“This suggests that legal problems are rarely isolated and often sit within wider financial or personal instability,” says Visser. “Because our platform is curated by real lawyers checking the answer base, we can spot these connections. If a user needs help with a complex query, they can turn to one of our human advisers to get holistic advice about their situation.”

The data highlights seasonal trends in the questions people ask. Debt and tax questions rise sharply around key periods such as the tax submission season. Criminal and family law queries tend to be more event-driven, emerging from urgent or emotionally charged situations where users need immediate clarity. A 24/7 online platform is there to help when a user urgently needs to know next steps if they are arrested at 2am.

Visser says the questions asked of the My AI Lawyer chatbot indicate that there is not only a gap in access to legal services among many South Africans, but also in their understanding of how the law works. Citizens often understand the existence of rights but not the steps required to enforce them. They are often unsure of processes, timelines and costs.

“Most legal questions on our platform never become formal legal cases,” says Visser. “But a conversation about what the law says and what the options are can make all the difference. The right advice helps people act earlier, make better decisions and approach difficult situations with greater certainty. When people know where they stand, they can protect their interests, meet their obligations and resolve problems before they escalate.”