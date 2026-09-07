Nvidia and CrowdStrike strengthen agentic cybersecurity frontier

Attacks are now automated. Defense has to be, too.

This is the word from Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, telling the CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2026 conference last week that the IT industry is at an inflection point in cybersecurity.

Huang joined CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz to announce CrowdStrike SafeMind, its agentic cybersecurity system developed by the CrowdStrike Cyber Superintelligence Lab.

“This is the beginning of a new age of cybersecurity,” Huang sais. “On the one hand, the adversaries are going to be more armed than ever. On the other hand, all of you are going to be more armed than ever.”

SafeMind combines CrowdStrike’s purpose-built, beyond frontier-capable models and customized agentic harnesses, with defensive models built on Nvidia Nemotron, in a continuous coevolution loop where offense and defense repeatedly challenge and improve each other.

CrowdStrike also announced CrowdStrike Falcon IQ to operationalize Project QuiltWorks through agentic workload automation and expanded its CrowdStrike Guardian AI safety solution.

“We have asymmetric advantages because we have a large community of cybersecurity experts who want to work with each other and keep the world safe,” Huang sadid.

CrowdStrike’s annual conference drew security leaders from financial services, healthcare, the public sector and critical infrastructure.

“The real gap that I saw was that the attackers had frontier AI, and the defenders didn’t,” Kurtz added. “And that changes now.”

CrowdStrike built SafeMind’s defensive model using Nvidia Nemotron open models, post-trained with CrowdStrike’s cyber experience and threat data. The SafeMind models are paired with proprietary cybersecurity harnesses optimized to work as an agentic stack.

The result ships natively in the CrowdStrike Falcon platform as SafeMind, CrowdStrike’s agentic cybersecurity system. SafeMind brings offensive and defensive AI together in a continuous coevolution loop, where each side adapts to and strengthens the other. This process continuously hardens the security of the customer environment until attacks are unsuccessful.

Nvidia Nemotron 3 Ultra orchestrates the defensive agent harness. A fine-tuned Nemotron 3 Super powers SafeMind’s rule-generation sub-agent.

By post-training Nemotron with CrowdStrike data, CrowdStrike internal evaluations showed that the Blue Solano model — based on Nemotron 3 Super — delivered higher accuracy rates than leading frontier models at 99% lower cost.

While SafeMind can operate as a complete system, the models can be used independently to empower defenders to stay ahead of the adversary. Security experts can also pair their own models with CrowdStrike’s custom harnesses, giving customers the flexibility to use the right models and capabilities for their environment.

“The harness is essentially the exoskeleton of the large language model,” Huang said. “The large language model is the brain. The exoskeleton turns it into an agent — and this exoskeleton doesn’t have to be the same shape and capability for every domain.”

AI-enabled attacks rose 89% in the past year, and the fastest eCrime breakout time has reached 27 seconds, according to CrowdStrike. Human-speed response isn’t defense. It’s documentation.

“There are many applications in the world where you must have the ability to fine-tune, to post-train — to create an AI that is super good at a particular domain,” Huang said. “Nemotron was created for precisely that. Completely free. Incredibly fast. You have the ability to have an asymmetric advantage against whatever comes your way.”