Screen or paper? The most effective prelim exam prep may need both

The debate over how students learn best has followed us from the days of book-based classroom learning into the digital age, causing ongoing debate between whether it’s more effective to read notes on a screen or to print them out. Do students absorb more from digital notes where information is easy to access, search and organise, or is it better to pick up a highlighter and work through them on paper?

For learners heading into prelims and final exams, the answer may be less about choosing one over the other and more about knowing when to use each.

In fact, the sentiment among parents and teachers is fairly balanced between the two, with Epson’s recent research finding that 57% of South African parents and teachers believe printed materials encourage deeper reading and comprehension.

At the same time, 76% of respondents across the seven countries surveyed regarded digital platforms as an integral part of the modern classroom. The research also found that 69% of South African respondents said learners experience screen fatigue from using laptops and tablets at least some of the time, while 59% said printed materials were easier on the eyes.

Meanwhile, 59% of respondents said schools need to adopt more innovative and engaging teaching methods, highlighting the value of a balanced approach that combines digital tools with traditional learning materials.

For those who believe printed mediums are outdated and being phased out, it’s also worth noting that a meta-analysis of 54 studies involving 171,055 participants found that reading on paper was associated with better comprehension. The difference was more pronounced when people were reading under time pressure and was evident when reading informational texts.

Prelims exam prep should centre on finding the most effective way to learn and absorb information while engaging a particular subject. In the contemporary learning environment, this means using all the tools at a student’s disposal to ensure the best possible outcome for their unique learning style and circumstances.

“Digital resources give learners access to information, explanations and learning tools that previous generations simply didn’t have. The question is how we use those resources alongside printed material in a way that helps learners prepare effectively for the task ahead,” says Gareth Jay, regional sales director at Epson South Africa.

“Watching an explanation of a difficult concept, finding additional information or accessing learning material may make perfect sense digitally. Sitting down to work through a past paper, annotate a set of notes or test how much you can remember calls for a different kind of concentration,” adds Jay.

For some learners, studying from a device makes them more susceptible to distractions, particularly when the same device is also home to message notifications, social media and other forms of entertainment. Others may engage more readily with interactive digital resources that allow them to watch, listen to or work through a concept in a visually engaging way.

Rather than prescribing one format for every learner or every subject, prelims preparation gives students an opportunity to recognise which approaches help them concentrate and engage most effectively with the material in front of them.

Turn revision into practice

Effective revision requires learners to find out what they actually know and where the gaps remain, and past papers offer one of the simplest ways to achieve this. The Department of Basic Education provides previous exam papers as learner-support resources for Grade 12s, allowing learners to revise and use the accompanying memoranda to assess their own answers.

“Learners should be encouraged to use the format that makes sense for what they’re trying to achieve,” says Jay. “You might watch a video to understand a concept that hasn’t clicked, then work through your notes on paper and complete a past exam to see whether you can apply what you’ve learned. These tools don’t have to compete with one another.”

Printing one out, then setting a timer and completing it away from other material can help students replicate the conditions and experience of sitting down to write an exam.

Parents can help make this process easier without managing or dictating it for their children by helping to print past papers and revision notes, working out a realistic study timetable together or simply making sure there is a suitable place for students to sit down and study.

Make use of the abundance of information available online. Free resources such as those available on Epson Creative Corner platform provide printable educational activities and templates for learning at home, while online platforms, videos and digital learning tools give learners other ways to explore concepts they haven’t fully grasped.

As exam season approaches, both students and parents would do well to remember that they don’t have to choose one or the other. A learner might understand a concept on a screen, consolidate it on a printed page and then test that understanding by completing a past paper. Choosing the right format for each stage, depending on the learner’s unique needs and preferred style of learning, can make revision more effective.