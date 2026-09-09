African businesses poised to lead in agentic AI

Africa skipped fixed line telephony for mobile and skipped branch banking for mobile money.

Now, Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange says a

Agentic AI could be the next technology the continent leapfrogs into rather than simply catches up on, according to Binance Africa’s legal counsel Larry Cooke. He adds that the businesses moving fastest right now are the ones starting with a clear sense of what they want an agent to do.

The momentum is real. Industry research projects that more than 40% of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from under 5% in 2025, while separate surveys of enterprise leaders indicate that 72% are already using or testing agents in some form.

In South Africa, one of the continent’s largest digital asset markets, the AI agents sector alone is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of over 52% through 2033, one early signal of how quickly African businesses are expected to move once the opportunity becomes clear.

“This is genuinely one of Africa’s best shots at leading rather than following,” says Cooke. “We have done it before. Mobile money is the clearest example anywhere in the world of a continent skipping a legacy stage entirely and building something better in its place. Agentic AI can follow the same pattern, and the businesses already pulling ahead are the ones who know exactly what they want an agent to do, not just that they want one.”

He points to the continent’s track record of adopting practical financial technology quickly once the use case is clear, from mobile money to peer-to-peer trading as reason for real confidence here. The one condition he keeps coming back to is education moving at the same pace as deployment, for the people building these systems and for the customers and employees who rely on them.

“The biggest barrier to agentic AI in Africa was never going to be the technology,” says Cooke. “It is making sure people actually understand what the agent in front of them is doing, whether that is someone using an app to manage their money, a student getting help with their homework, or a small business owner automating their bookkeeping. Get that right and this continent has everything it needs to lead on this in the same way it already has on mobile money.”